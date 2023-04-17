Toyota City, Japan, Apr 17, 2023 – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team heads to the Croatia Rally for the fourth round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season on April 21-23.

The team arrives in Croatia with heavy hearts following the passing last week of Craig Breen. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing sends its deepest condolences to his family and to his team, Hyundai Motorsport.

Considered the first pure asphalt round of the season, the Croatia Rally joined the WRC schedule two years ago and the varied roads around the country’s capital city, Zagreb, are already seen as some of the most challenging on the calendar.

Sebastien Ogier will make his third start of the year following historic victories on Rallye Monte-Carlo and Rally Mexico that have made him the championship leader, while Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans are only four and 12 points from the lead respectively following consistent starts to their campaigns. Takamoto Katsuta will drive a GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID in Croatia with the support of the TGR WRC Challenge Program.

Ahead of the event, TGR-WRT is pleased to welcome back Microsoft as a valued partner. The Microsoft logo will once more be visible on the team’s cars from the Croatia Rally onwards.

With the service park located within Zagreb itself, the stages take place in the north of Croatia close to neighbouring Slovenia. The roads feature a wide variety of different asphalt types, which means that the grip available is constantly changing, while mud and rain can bring further challenges. Some sections are technical and twisting, but many others are fast and flowing with jumps and crests.

Much of the route for this year is familiar from 2022. After shakedown on Thursday morning and a ceremonial start in Zagreb that evening, Friday’s opening day action takes place just to the west of the city. All four stages are repeated after mid-day service, creating the rally’s longest day in terms competitive distance, at 130.18 kilometres. The second stage of the loop (Stojdraga – Hartje) has been extended to 25.67 km, making it the longest of the weekend.

Saturday ventures much further south-west, towards the city of Rijeka on the Adriatic coast, with another repeated loop of four stages that takes in the only new test for this year: Ravna Gora – Skrad. The final day on Sunday is held to the north of Zagreb, with a pair of stages run twice; Zagorska Sela – Kumrovec hosting the rally-ending Power Stage for the third year in succession.

Quotes: