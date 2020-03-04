The Show Must Go On – Koenigsegg

The Geneva International Motor Show 2020 just got cancelled !

Probably due to concerns around Corona Virus

But this is not the case for all!

” In the spirit of the Ghost Squadron – The Show Must Go On. So, we decided to not tear down our stand immediately. Instead we fenced it, put up the cars and shot this video for all of you to enjoy and for us to make the best out of the situation.” – Christian Von Koenigsegg

In this video, one of the world’s best Automotive Engineers and surely one of the foremost entrepreneurs, Christian Von Koenigsegg demonstrates the type of commitment and determination that he’s carried through the years to produce some of the world’s most desired cars.

In this video, he showcases;

Koenigsegg Regera

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Koenigsegg Gemera

See more at Koenigsegg Automotive AB

https://www.koenigsegg.com