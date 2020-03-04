Lighter, more powerful and with even higher levels of performance on both road and track, the McLaren 765LT is today revealed as the latest in a line of ‘Longtail’ McLarens and the most dynamically advanced and engaging LT model ever from McLaren Automotive.

The 765LT opens a new chapter in the ‘Longtail’ story that began with the McLaren F1 GTR race car in the 1990s and since 2015 has seen road-legal LT models introduced. The new car elevates to new levels the attributes that underpin every LT: driver engagement, track-focused dynamics, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and increased power are all amplified – particularly the first two. The LT promise of being ‘limited to the few’ is also fulfilled, with just 765 individually numbered cars available globally for customer order.

Advanced carbon fibre technologies and bespoke carbon fibre LT body panels and aerodynamic features are key to an 80kg (DIN) weight reduction over the 720S. Together with power of 765PS and torque of 800Nm from the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine, transmission gearing optimised for scintillating in-gear acceleration and LT-specific suspension springs and dampers, this is the basis for the wholly immersive driving experience the new 765LT delivers.

“The 765LT is the most accomplished and exhilarating LT model ever from McLaren Automotive. Incredible performance and astonishing levels of driver engagement – the result of hundreds of detailed engineering actions undertaken to ensure the purest possible connection between driver and car – are the stand-out attributes of an LT developed with single-minded determination to deliver a wholly immersive driving experience to those who secure one of the 765 available to customer order.” Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive

The dynamic ability and precision of the 765LT on both road and track is simply outstanding, taking circuit performance to new heights and making every road drive a joy. Driver satisfaction is guaranteed by extraordinary levels of engagement between driver and car, the result of absolute focus on delivering unparalleled feedback and connection.

The renowned McLaren Super Series chassis dynamics have been further enhanced in the 765LT, to provide the ‘communication and feel’ that allow a driver to fully exploit the extreme performance of the car when appropriate, but also enjoy it at lower speeds. The steering of the 765LT retains McLaren’s distinguished electro-hydraulic assistance but has been further honed with a quicker ratio and a stiffer torsion bar for even purer driver feedback. The state-of-the-art, linked-hydraulic Proactive Chassis Control II suspension introduced with the 720S features updates to both software and hardware to meet the dynamic requirements of the 765LT; advances made during the development of the McLaren Senna and Speedtail have seen the suspension system algorithms revised to ensure even greater precision and control.

In comparison to the 720S, front ride height is reduced by 5mm (rear is unchanged) and front track is 6mm wider, changes that together improve both grip and balance. New lightweight main springs feature additional ‘helper’ springs to reduce unsprung mass and maintain load in the suspension on full rebound, while the use of two springs saves weight in comparison with one larger dual-rate spring. Roll stiffness is increased, further enhancing vehicle stability.

“The 765LT is faster, lighter and more powerful than any previous car with the LT badge and delivers almost telepathic driver engagement. The connection through the seat and feedback from the steering wheel is incredible, allowing a customer to fully exploit every aspect of the ‘Longtail’ abilities or simply take pleasure from each drive. This car is the very essence of an LT.” Andreas Bareis, Vehicle Line Director – Super Series, McLaren Automotive

The aerodynamic performance of the 765LT is key to the abilities of the car on track, but also influences higher-speed road driving behaviours. The extended front splitter and elongated active rear wing work in conjunction with the carbon fibre floor, unique door blades and the extended rear diffuser to deliver aerodynamic downforce 25% greater than that available to a 720S driver, adding a further dimension to already excellent aerodynamic performance.

The new, high-set static position of the ‘Longtail’ active rear wing aids powertrain cooling by drawing hot air out of the engine bay as well as increasing downforce, while the airbrake functionality reduces dive sensitivity under heavy braking. This allows the front springs to be softer than would be required if they were solely responsible for maintaining the front ride height, which in turn enables improved front axle compliance characteristics, to the benefit on-road driving.

The hydraulically actuated rear wing has three main operational positions, with deployment settings bespoke to the 765LT:

Driver Downforce (active wing partially deployed, dependent on speed) is engaged when the Aero button is pushed in the cabin, increasing downforce levels during high-speed cornering

DRS automatically delivers drag reduction functionality when accelerating in a straight line, up to the maximum vehicle speed

High Speed Braking fully deploys the active wing in less than half-a-second, increasing rear downforce by more than 60% to improve high-speed braking stability and reduce braking distances

High Speed Braking fully deploys the active wing in less than half-a-second, increasing rear downforce by more than 60% to improve high-speed braking stability and reduce braking distances The increased surface area and new static position of the wing – 60mm higher than on a 720S coupé – ensure additional downforce is created even with the wing fully retracted. The increased performance of the rear wing and aerodynamic performance overall is particularly showcased on high-speed, high-downforce circuits where greater rear aero bias is beneficial.

Gearbox and suspension characteristics are adjustable through Comfort, Sport and Track modes settings using the Powertrain and Handling settings within McLaren’s trademark Active Dynamics Panel. A new ‘limit downshift’ transmission function is introduced on the 765LT. Previously, a downshift would be refused by McLaren’s 7-speed Sequential Shift Gearbox if the resulting change would over-rev the engine; on the new LT, the transmission software will acknowledge the downshift request and change gears accordingly when the engine speed and road speed can be harmonised. This feature is designed to give a driver greater freedom on when to select gear changes as well as creating audible drama inside and outside the car by allowing the engine revs to ‘bounce’ momentarily on the rev-limiter before the next gear engages.

Braking performance is immense. Latest-generation carbon-ceramic discs, together with calipers from the McLaren Senna provide precise pedal feel and astonishing stopping power. Formula 1-inspired integrated caliper cooling – a technology introduced with 765LT – delivers cooling air to the front calipers and discs, reducing brake pad temperatures by up 50 degrees during track driving and ensuring that both consistency of pedal feel and outright braking performance remain impeccable.

765LT buyers planning extensive circuit driving can specify a track brake upgrade that comprises the carbon ceramic discs fitted to the McLaren Senna and bespoke LT brake pads. Some 60% stronger than conventional carbon ceramic discs and with four times the thermal conductivity – and therefore heat management – the upgraded brake discs reduce brake fade and wear rates.

A new 10-spoke Ultra-Lightweight forged alloy wheel has been created for the 765LT. Together with titanium wheel bolts and bespoke Pirelli P Zero™ Trofeo R tyres, the wheels – which are standard specification – enable a weight saving totalling 22kg over the standard 720S wheel and tyres, further benefiting dynamic performance.

The Pirelli tyres developed for the 765LT play a significant role in both ultimate grip and steering feedback. Engineers from McLaren and Pirelli worked closely together to ensure the bespoke tread and construction of the tyres heighten the sensations reaching the driver’s fingertips, as well as operating in conjunction with the revised chassis dynamics and increased performance to help enable the fastest lap times of any McLaren Super Series car.

The performance of the 765LT more than lives up to the expectations set by its looks. The engineering philosophies that underpin the car have their roots in the first-ever LT, the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ race car, but push onwards in the 765LT well beyond the credentials developed with the previous road-legal modern-day models.

The new 765LT is the most powerful and responsive road-legal McLaren LT to date. A 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 McLaren M840T engine – which has a flat-plane crankshaft and dry sump lubrication, together with ultra-low inertia twin-scroll turbochargers and electronically controlled wastegates – features LT-specific forged aluminium pistons, a three-layer head gasket used in the McLaren Senna and ultra-efficient, carbon-coated followers in the valve train. An additional fuel pump and revised oil pump optimise flows and a recalibrated engine management system controls the increased power, with torque delivery and throttle response tuned for maximum driver engagement. Peak power is 765PS (755bhp) at 7,500rpm and maximum torque 800Nm (590lb ft) at 5,500rpm.

Transmission gearing is optimised for acceleration, delivering virtually instant response to throttle inputs and in-gear acceleration up to 15% quicker than the class-benchmark 720S, itself a remarkable car in this respect. The extraordinary performance of the 765LT is summarised by its benchmark acceleration statistics: 0-100km/h (62mph) in 2.8 seconds (0-60mph in 2.7 seconds) and 0-200km/h (124mph) in 7.2 seconds.

Stiffer engine mounts are used not only to meet dynamic performance targets, but also to increase the physical and emotive engagement with the V8 powertrain by transferring and radiating the engine’s low-frequency sounds into the cabin. Every change in rpm is amplified, not only to occupants’ ears but also as a feeling through the seats because low-frequency sounds can be both heard and felt.

“Any ‘Longtail’ is a very special McLaren, a car that drives our designers and engineers to question how much more we can do, how far we can go. In the 765LT this has resulted in new McLaren carbon fibre technologies enabling vital weight savings, the most power and torque ever in an LT, the quickest acceleration and the highest levels of driver engagement.“ Filippo D’Adamo, Programme Manager – McLaren 765LT

The highly intense, emotional connection is further enhanced through the unique full-titanium, quad-exit exhaust. The ‘LT soundtrack’ the 765LT produces is not merely the result of the material choice, but also the design, diameter, angle and spacing of the four, centrally mounted round exhaust pipes. The pipe diameter increases the exhaust volume, while the relative position of each pipe to the others delivers the precise harmonic content required to create a high-pitched, engaging note that becomes sharper as it builds to an incredible crescendo at high engine revs.

Tightly packaged and engineered to reduce weight, the exhaust system has no tailpipe finishers to add weight. Depending on where the vehicle is sold, two titanium valves are additional to the titanium exhaust pipes; standard-fit under EU legislation, this arrangement enables a quieter exhaust note at lower engine speeds, or a more engaging tone and sound at higher revs.

The lightweight design and engineering philosophy that McLaren pursues in all its cars is even more important in an LT model. Reducing vehicle weight lessens inertia while amplifying acceleration, braking and steering inputs, a recipe that creates a car that reacts immediately to every ‘request’ from a driver’s hands and feet. Driven by a determination to minimise weight at every opportunity, McLaren engineers achieved an 80kg (DIN) saving over the superlight 720S coupé, itself a leader in power-to-weight comparison with direct competitors. At 622PS per tonne at lightest dry weight, the 765LT redefines the class, bettering rivals by more than 50PS per tonne.

The reduction in weight has been achieved through extensive use of carbon fibre – a material in which McLaren has renowned expertise – in body panels and components, as well as by optimisation of powertrain and chassis parts and deletion of comfort and convenience features (although these can in most cases be specified if preferred, at no additional cost).

“A McLaren LT really challenges us to push the boundaries of what is possible – especially with regards to weight reduction – and the 765LT is no exception. The 720S is already very light, helped by innovations developed in previous LT programmes, but we have investigated every area of the car to deliver even further savings: ‘helper’ springs in the suspension enable a 1.5kg reduction, a bespoke lightweight centre tunnel saves 1.4kg and optional carbon fibre fenders are 1.2kg lighter than the standard panels.” James Warner, Chief Engineer – McLaren 765LT

The changes start at the very front of the 765LT, where the most everyday of items has been re-evaluated in the relentless pursuit of saving weight: the licence plate holder is carbon fibre. The elongated front splitter, new front bumper, front floor, side skirts, rear bumper, rear wing and lengthened rear diffuser are also constructed in carbon fibre – and all bespoke to the 765LT. The bonnet, front fenders, doors and rear fenders – lightweight aluminium as standard – are optionally available in carbon fibre to further reduce weight. Several 765LT carbon fibre components, including the front floor and active rear wing, are produced at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Yorkshire, UK.

Determination to minimise weight while improving component performance is evident throughout the car. The front floor, for example, is a one-piece carbon panel that is both lighter and stiffer and beyond the aerodynamic benefits generated by the revised underbody design, also reduces vehicle inertia. The pinion and crown wheel within the transmission final drive are formed from 20NiCh, a high-performance nickel chrome that is more commonly used within Formula 1 rather than road cars but provides the ideal balance of weight and specification for use in the 765LT’s transmission. Even the next-generation, lithium-ion battery is lightweight, saving 3.0kg over the battery fitted to the 720S.

The use of carbon fibre throughout the track-focused interior of the 765LT brings further weight-optimisation. The standard lightweight, carbon fibre-shelled racing seats are a combined 18kg lighter than the 720S sports seats. The bespoke lightweight central tunnel is of carbon composite material and has a panel thickness of just 0.8mm. Carbon fibre forms the window switch surrounds, steering wheel clasp and Active Dynamics Panel surround, limiting every possible gram. Customers wanting to further reduce weight can specify even more carbon fibre options from the MSO Defined range developed by McLaren Special Operations.

Carbon fibre isn’t the only light-weighting tactic deployed in the new LT. Lightweight Alcantara® trim is used extensively inside the cockpit of the car and there is no carpet on horizontal floor areas. Door stowage nets replace hinged door pockets and reach and rake adjustment on the steering wheel is manual. Air conditioning and an audio system are not fitted as standard, although both can be optioned at no additional cost.

For the first time on a modern-day McLaren LT, the thickness of the side window glass has been reduced. The windscreen is also thinner, and the glazed C-pillars and rear screen are formed from lightweight, motorsport-style polycarbonate. The upper sections of the dihedral doors feature lightweight carbon fibre panels. The 765LT also features a full-titanium exhaust system, which at just 10.9kg is 40% lighter than a comparable steel system, 3.8kg less than the exhaust of a 720S and even more weight-efficient than an Inconel exhaust.

“A McLaren LT is defined by its rebellious spirit and a distinctive, striking appearance is an important part of that appeal, but the dynamic attributes of a ‘Longtail’ also demand their own physical changes. The stretched silhouette that enhances aerodynamic performance and the honed physique that improves downforce and cooling – especially on track – immediately identify the new 765LT as a car that will deliver on the promise of the purest driving thrills.” Rob Melville, Design Director, McLaren Automotive

As well as being the most powerful McLaren LT ever, the new 765LT is physically the most extreme. The front splitter sits closer to the ground because of a 5mm reduction in front ride height that increases vehicle rake to create more front downforce. The nose of the car has been lengthened by 48mm, both the front bumper and front splitter moving further forward. The new ‘Longtail’ active rear wing stretches rearwards by an additional 9mm, the two changes together adding 57mm to the overall length of the car.

The design of the rear of the 765LT is just as focused. Slightly longer, as befits an LT, the bodywork has less physical volume, increasing heat evacuation from the engine bay and reducing air pressure within the wheel-arches. The reduction in pressure is achieved by pushing the rear bumper even closer into the engineering hard points, exposing the rear tyres.

Lengthened compared to a 720S wing – and with a surface area 20% greater – the 765LT rear wing sits proud of the rear deck, curving upwards towards the middle, rather than swooping downwards in line with the rear bodywork. The newly elevated static position increases downforce levels even when the wing isn’t deployed and with the new design having a minimal effect on drag, aero efficiency – the downforce-to-drag ratio – also increases by 20% over the 720S. A cut-out in the centre section of the wing both maintains rear visibility and ensures that high temperatures from the exhaust do not impact the wing when a vehicle is stationary after extended circuit running.

In addition to the front splitter’s functionality in cooling the Low Temperature Radiators (LTRs), the outer edges feature distinctive vertical blades. The outer surface of the blades guide airflow around the front wheels and calms the aero wake, working in conjunction with the airflow coming out of the LTR exit vents above. Upturned aero blades, which sit between the inner surface of the vertical blades and the front bumper, act as dive planes equivalent to the features on the McLaren 720S GT3 race car and track-only McLaren Senna GTR. Rather than being exposed, the blades have integrated into the area between the front splitter and front bumper, with air directed up and over them to create additional front downforce.

The door blade philosophy has its basis in the legendary McLaren P1™ and is used to great effect on the 720S. On the 765LT, the principle remains the same, but the door blade has been modified to integrate an additional vertical blade that extends from the skirt of the vehicle and controls turbulent air as it exits the front wheelarch, helping to guide it into the intakes ahead of the rear wheelarch. These intakes have also been expanded and pulled out from the bodysides, to capture additional airflow. Their purpose is to feed the lower section of the high-temperature radiators (HTRs), increasing the efficiency of the cooling system without the need for greater radiator capacity.

Motorsport-style polycarbonate rear glazing is another feature new to this generation of McLaren Super Series road cars. Lighter than glass, the material allows for a unique double curvature in the rear screen that dips down in the centre to aid airflow under the active rear wing and help drive cooling air over the exhausts. The glazed C-pillars and powertrain service cover are also in polycarbonate.

A unique optional feature on the 765LT allows for a double-glazed panel within the rear luggage shelf, exposing the top of the powertrain and bringing the engine visually and audibly ‘into’ the interior. Visible literally over the driver’s shoulder, a 765LT-branded carbon fibre frame supports the glass screen to showcase the McLaren ‘Speedmark’-branded plenum, which has a dark, high-temperature powder-coat finish. The engine is additionally visible from outside the vehicle through the polycarbonate rear screen (unless privacy glass is specified), with rear visibility unaffected.

The cockpit of the new 765LT is an enticing blend of generous interior space and excellent ergonomics, with racetrack efficiency and supercar luxury combining to create an overall ambience of cutting-edge technology and high-level craftsmanship in an environment defined by its driver focus. A wealth of personalisation opportunities are available, from unique exterior colours and soft-grain leather to a world-class audio system, while customers who wish to explore their own unique specification can turn to McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for even greater choice. A debossed 765LT logo on the facia and a numbered LT dedication plaque further underline the exclusivity of each car.

Eight bespoke ‘By McLaren’ interior colour themes have been designed to complement the adventurous nature of the 765LT. The first introduces a subtle hint of colour throughout the lightweight Alcantara® interior, replacing the standard Carbon Black stitching with McLaren Orange. Three themes go further, introducing an additional Alcantara® colour with a complementary stitch on specific areas – including the seats and doors – on a Carbon Black Alcantara® base. Dove Grey Alcantara® with Situs Grey stitching, Burnt Orange Alcantara® with Carmine stitching and Midnight Blue Alcantara® with Kingfisher Blue stitching are available.

These four themes each feature a graphic laser-cut into the seats, respectively exposing McLaren Orange, Situs Grey, Carmine or Azura Blue secondary colours which correspond with the coloured stitching. A further four ‘By McLaren’ themes offer a luxurious alternative to Alcantara®, combining Carbon Black softgrain leather with contrasting colour stitching in McLaren Orange, Situs Grey, Carmine or Kingfisher Blue. All the ‘By McLaren’ interiors can be specified, at no cost to the customer, with a 12 o’clock stripe on the Alcantara® steering wheel, in McLaren Orange, Burnt Orange, Blue or Dove Grey.

The primary hub in the 765LT for driver convenience, comfort and connectivity functions – including McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) – is an 8.0-inch, high-resolution Central Infotainment Screen that works in conjunction with a Folding Driver Display to provide an integrated driver information platform. The Folding Driver Display and Central Infotainment Screen surrounds are available in carbon fibre to complement the finish of the window switch surrounds, steering wheel clasp and Active Dynamics Panel surround. Further carbon fibre is available from the MSO Defined range, including satin finish visual carbon fibre for the air vents and extended sill trims with unique 765LT branding.

Customers who value convenience features more than pursuing the maximum possible weight saving have ample choice from the 765LT’s equipment portfolio. Door stowage pockets and a central tunnel with lockable stowage can be specified as options in lieu of the lightweight nets and carbon fibre central tunnel fitted as standard. A driver-controlled vehicle lift system that raises the nose of the car when needed – for instance over speed bumps or when entering or exiting a car park – is a cost-option.

While there is no audio system in the standard specification – saving 1.5kg of vehicle weight – a lightweight, McLaren 4-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio, DAB or SiriusXM radio (depending on region), Bluetooth telephony, iPod/iPhone Integration and audio voice prompts can be specified at no cost. An upgraded, world-class audio system, developed specifically for the second-generation McLaren Super Series by Bowers & Wilkins, is available at additional cost.

Additional convenience options include a choice of high-definition reversing camera or an enhanced 360-degree park assist system with one front, one rear and two door-mirror mounted HD cameras that together provide a ‘bird’s-eye’ view of the vehicle’s surroundings during parking and low-speed manoeuvres. In markets where it is offered, Homelink® allows for the remote opening of up to three electric garage doors or house gates.

The 765LT is not a car for those wanting to keep a low profile and the standard colour choices reflect this. There are 17 exterior paint colours, including two – Nardo Orange and Smoked White – unique to the new LT. Chicane Effect, which was first seen on the 600LT and is a reminder of the original Chicane grey available for the 675LT, is also offered. A further 13 exterior colours are in the MSO Defined range available through McLaren Special Operations, while beyond this there is the opportunity for any colour that is technically possible through an MSO Bespoke commission.

To complement or contrast with the chosen exterior colour and finish, brake calipers are available in a range of finishes and colours. The 10-spoke Ultra-Lightweight forged wheels developed for the new 765LT are in Platinum as standard, but are also available with Black Gloss, Stealth or Satin Diamond-Cut finishes. Where it is a cost-option, the finish also includes a 765LT logo, laser-etched on the wheel rim.

While the combustion requirements of the new 765LT are satisfied by the rear fender air intakes, customers do have the option of specifying an MSO Defined roof scoop that provides additional cooling for the powertrain, forcing intake air over the plenum and engine at high speed and cooling the charge air temperatures in the plenum. The ‘snorkel-style’ scoop, which is only available in conjunction with the glazed engine ‘window’, is separated from the body to create the most efficient air path to the powertrain while minimising compromise to rear visibility.

The aluminium bonnet can be replaced with an MSO Defined carbon fibre panel that is painted on all surfaces as standard but is also available with a ‘surprise and delight’ clear lacquer gloss visual carbon underside, or in full VCF (visual carbon fibre). The MSO Defined range for the 765LT also includes vented carbon fibre front fenders in lieu of aluminium fenders, the carbon fibre louvres having a visual gloss finish.

“Customers who want to further reduce the weight of their new 765LT, add individual touches of luxury or enhance the car’s already striking looks – or indeed do all of this and more – are catered for by personalisation services available from McLaren Special Operations. Carbon fibre panels and components, from vented fenders, bonnet or roof scoop through to individual interior enhancements, are at the heart of MSO’s offer, but beyond this are MSO Defined exterior paint colours, visual carbon finishes and even the option of a full MSO Bespoke commission to satisfy customer inspirations.” Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations

Drivers intending to spend a significant amount of time on track are expected to gravitate to the MSO Clubsport and MSO Clubsport Pro packs. The Clubsport Pack includes Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats as fitted to the McLaren Senna; a track brake upgrade that features the high-performance brake discs from the same car as well as bespoke LT brake pads; McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) with a lap time function and three cameras; and MSO Defined satin finish visual carbon fibre air vents. The Clubsport Pro Pack adds – where legislation permits – an MSO Defined dark titanium harness bar and MSO Defined six-point harnesses finished in black.

Engine Configuration M840T 90º V8 Location Mid, longitudinally mounted Construction aluminium alloy block and head Displacement 3,994 cc / 243.7 cu in Valvetrain 4 valves / cylinder, DOHC Fuel feed Direct Fuel Injection Lubrication Dry sump Aspiration Twin Turbo Power 754 bhp / 562 kW @ 7,500 rpm Torque 800 Nm / 590 ft lbs @ 5,500 rpm BHP/Liter 189 bhp / liter

Drivetrain Chassis carbon fibre monocoque Suspension (fr/r) double wishbones, adaptive dampers Steering electro hydraulic, power assistance Front Brakes ventilated carbon ceramic discs, 390mm (15.4 in), 6-pot caliper, ABS Rear brakes ventilated carbon ceramic discs, 360mm (14.2 in), 4-pot caliper, ABS Gearbox SSG 7 speed Automatic Clutch Dual clutch Drive Rear wheel drive

Dimensions Weight 1,339 kilo / 2,952 lbs Length / Width / Height 4,600 mm (181.1 in) / 2,059 mm (81.1 in) / 1,157 mm (45.6 in) Wheelbase / Track (fr/r) 2,670 mm (105.1 in) / 1,656 mm (65.2 in) / 1,612 mm (63.5 in) Wheels (fr/r) 9 x 19 / 11 x 20 Tyres (fr/r) 245/35 – R19 / 305/30 – R20