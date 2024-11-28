The First Collaboration Between Hyundai and Toyota: Passion for Motorsports in Korea

“Salanghaeyo! (I love you)” Morizo, a.k.a. Akio Toyoda, greeted the crowd of about 2,800 motorsports fans in Korean.

Hyundai and Toyota competed at Rally Japan 2024 held for November 21-24 in Aichi and Gifu prefectures. This October, the two companies jointly hosted the Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival in Korea.

This collaboration with Hyundai is a first for Toyota. At the start of this year, Morizo met with Hyundai Executive Chair Euisun Chung in Japan, and the wheels were set in motion.

On site, Hyundai showed off its latest high-performance electric vehicle, the RN24, and held demo runs by the drivers appeared at Rally Japan in front of a thrilled crowd.

Morizo drove his Yaris WRC, showing off his donuts. In the passenger seat was none other than Executive Chair Chung!

See it for yourself in this week’s video.

“I’m so happy to be able to do this event with Hyundai in Korea,” Morizo said as he beamed at everyone who came out to the track.

Executive Chair Chung also spoke to the assembled crowd, saying, “I’ll strive together with Toyota in the field of racing as well so that more people can enjoy driving,” and shook hands with Morizo.

At the rally, Hyundai and Toyota went head-to-head. At the same time, they share a passion for cars, and they are partners in building the future of mobility.

Don’t miss this motorsports festival held by the two companies.