TGR Announces Partially Upgraded Supra (3.0-liter) and Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today a partially upgraded model of the Supra (3.0-liter) and the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”. The special-edition model is slated for global release with a limited run of 300 units. The planned regions for introduction and scheduled sales-launch timing are described below.
|Planned regions for introduction
|Scheduled sales-launch timing
|Supra (3.0-liter) Partially upgraded model
|Gradual global introduction, including in Japan, Europe, and Australia, etc.
|Sequentially from spring 2025
|Special-edition model
Supra “A90 Final Edition”
|Japan
Europe
|Japan: Under consideration
Europe: In spring 2025
- Top: Partially Upgraded Supra (3.0-liter) (Japan specifications, prototype)
Bottom: Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” (Japan specifications, prototype)
Ever since its first generation*1 in 1978, the Toyota Supra has earned legions of fans with its faithfully retained front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine*2. Also, in addition to the Supra having competed in the Super GT and numerous other types of motorsports events, the Supra-based, race-specific GR Supra GT4 has enabled customers to enjoy driving in various races around the world.
In 2019, driven by the strong desire of Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, the Supra stormed back after a 17-year absence. Said Chairman Toyoda upon its release: “Back in the day, I spent countless hours driving an old Supra at Nürburgring to become a master driver. Supra is like an old friend that holds a special place in my heart. While other manufacturers were putting their beautiful new prototypes which they were going to introduce through the paces, I was driving an old Supra that was no longer in production. So even though Toyota had no plans to make a new Supra, just like a lot of other die-hard Supra fans around the world, I secretly wanted to make it happen. The new GR Supra was born through testing at Nürburgring, and I can honestly say that it is a car that is fun to drive and better than ever.” The current Supra has continued to evolve since its launch, with partially upgraded models released in 2020 and 2022.
The latest partially upgraded Supra aims to deliver a more integrated driving experience for unrestrained driving joy not only on city streets but also on winding roads and circuits. It features improved braking performance for safety and security, an increased-rigidity body, suspension, and chassis, optimized tuning, and enhanced aerodynamic performance.
Additionally, to express its gratitude to current-model Supra fans around the world for their patronage, and for the model being favored by numerous teams in various motorsports such as GT racing, drift competitions, and NASCAR, TGR has created the limited special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” as the current model’s culmination. This special-edition Supra boasts numerous upgraded driving-related elements, such as increased engine output and torque, strengthened brakes and body rigidity, and a KW suspension system, with such systems being a racing car favorite, and the use of high-grip tires. The result is a special, ultimate high-performance, high-spec model that has been optimally tuned in sync with the Supra’s natural evolution.
Although the production of the current Supra is scheduled to end with the Supra “A90 Final Edition” as the model’s culmination, TGR will continue to hone the Supra through motorsports activities going forward.
Outline of the partially upgraded Supra (3.0-liter)
- Drivetrain
In line with a new chassis setting, active differential control has been optimized to reduce understeer during cornering and improve handling.
- Brakes
Braking performance has been strengthened by using increased-diameter Brembo front disc brakes.
- Body and suspension
- The characteristics of the situation-responsive electronically controlled shock absorbers have been revised and the front stabilizer has been strengthened to improve driving performance.
- The front and rear stabilizers use brackets made of reinforced aluminum. The use of strengthened rubber bushings for the front control arms and strengthened rubber mounts for the rear subframe heightens the sense of suspension―body integration, conveying road information better and contributing to precise handling.
- The rear underfloor brace structure has been strengthened to increase body rigidity and improve the sense of directness and grip as well as for better controllability.
- In line with other evolutionary changes, electric power steering (EPS) control has been optimized to deliver a more direct steering sensation and improved control performance.
- The camber angle of the front and rear wheels has been revised to increase grip for improved cornering stability.
- Tires and wheels
Matte black wheels contribute to the overall bold styling.
- Exterior
A ducktail carbon-fiber rear spoiler joins forces with added front wheel arch flaps and higher front tire spats for optimized front and rear aerodynamic balance and downforce, improving road contact and handling performance.
- Interior
The driver’s seat is upholstered in “GR”-embroidered Alcantara®*3 and genuine leather. A ring and the stitching on the shift knob (in six-speed, manual-transmission vehicles) and the seatbelts have been done in red to accentuate interior sportiness.
- Partially Upgraded Supra (3.0-liter) (Japan specifications, prototype)
Outline of the special edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”
- Powertrain
- The intake air path has been revised, and a low-back-pressure catalyst has been adopted to reduce pressure loss. Engine control has been optimized accordingly, boosting output from 285 kW (387 PS) to 320 kW (435 PS) and torque from 500 N･m (51.0 kgf/m) to 570 N･m (58.1 kgf/m) for greater acceleration and response.
- A baffle plate has been added to the engine oil pan to prevent uneven oil distribution when encountering the high g-forces associated with improved cornering performance.
- Cooling performance has been enhanced in line with the improved engine performance by strengthening the radiator cooling fan, adding a sub-radiator, and enlarging the differential gear cover cooling fins.
- In line with a new chassis setting, active differential control has been optimized to reduce understeer during cornering and improve handling.
- An Akrapovič titanium muffler has been adopted, resulting in a powerful engine sound.
- Brakes
- Up front, 19-inch Brembo brakes with high μ (coefficient of friction) brake pads enhance braking performance, while drilled floating discs in both the front and rear ensure excellent braking power even during sports driving.
- Stainless steel mesh brake hoses are used to reduce pressure transmission loss due to hose expansion during braking, maximizing the performance of the strengthened brake system.
- Body and suspension
- The dampening-adjustable KW suspension, which is the same as that found on the GR Supra GT4, features 16 rebound stages and 12 compression stages for accommodating a variety of driving conditions, and the front and rear stabilizers have been strengthened to improve limit-pushing performance.
- Strengthened rubber bushings for the front lower arms, pillow ball joints on the front control arms, and the same rigid aluminum mount for the rear subframe found on the GR Supra GT4 improve the sense of suspension―body integration, thus conveying road information better and contributing to precise handling.
- A strengthened front-cowl brace and added front-underfloor brace combine with a strengthened rear-underfloor brace structure and a strengthened interior luggage crossbar to increase body rigidity, improve the sense of directness and grip, and enhance controllability.
- In line with the model’s evolutionary changes, electric power steering (EPS) control has been optimized to deliver a more direct steering sensation and improved control performance.
- The camber angle of the front and rear wheels has been revised to increase grip for improved cornering stability.
- Tires and wheels
- The adopted Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-grip tires are 10% wider than the tires on the conventional Supra, further improving cornering stability and limit-pushing performance.
- The lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels are engraved with the TGR logo.
- Exterior
- Aerodynamic performance was entrusted to GR Supra GT4 development leader TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe which applied its know-how built up by competing in motorsports and used its proprietary wind tunnel testing facility for repeated testing.
- A carbon-fiber front spoiler, front canards, and front center flap team up with a carbon-fiber swan-neck rear wing reminiscent of that on the GR Supra GT4 to optimize front and rear aerodynamic balance, downforce, and drag, improving road contact and handling performance.
- An added carbon-fiber hood duct features a removable inner duct for improved cooling performance when removed.
- Interior
- “RECARO Podium CF” carbon-fiber full-bucket seats with Alcantara®-covered seat pads firmly hold the body to support accurate driving even when the driver is subjected to g-forces that can increase due to improved driving performance. Also, the driver’s seat has been done in red to accentuate the driver-oriented design of the cockpit.
- The steering wheel, door trim, center console kneepad, center armrest, shift knob boot, and the center portion of the instrument panel are covered in Alcantara®.
- Also, red seatbelts and exclusive carbon-fiber scuff plates enhance the exclusivity of this limited-edition model.
- Special edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” (Japan specifications, prototype)
Partially upgraded Supra (3.0-liter) and special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” main specifications (prototype; in-house measurements)
|Partially upgraded Supra (3.0-liter)
|Special edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”
|Length
|[mm]
|4,380
|4,380
|Width
|[mm]
|1,865
|1,865
|Height
|[mm]
|1,295
|1,275
|Wheelbase
|[mm]
|2,470
|2,470
|Track (front / rear)
|[mm]
|1,595 / 1,590
|1,595 / 1,585
|Occupancy
|2
|2
|Weight
|[kg]
|1,520 (6-speed manual)
1,530 (8-speed automatic)
|1,528
|Engine
|Inline 6-cylinder
|Inline 6-cylinder
|Type
|B58B30O1
|B58B30O1
|Bore x stroke
|[mm]
|82.0 x 94.6
|82.0 x 94.6
|Displacement
|[liters]
|2.997
|2.997
|Max. output
|[kW (PS)/rpm]
|285 (387)/5,800
|320 (435)/6,000
|Max. torque
|[N･m (kgf･m)/rpm]
|500 (51.0)/1,800-5,000
|570 (58.1)/4,500
|Transmission
|6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|Driveline
|Rear-wheel drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|Differentials
|Front
|–
|–
|Rear
|Active differential
|Active differential
|Suspension
|Front
|MacPherson strut
|MacPherson strut
|Rear
|Multilink
|Multilink
|Brakes
|Front
|Brembo 18-inch, aluminum opposed 4-pot calipers and 374 mm-diameter disc
|Brembo 19-inch, aluminum opposed 4-pot calipers and 395 mm-diameter drilled floating disc
|Rear
|Floating caliper and 345 mm-diameter disc
|Floating caliper and 345 mm-diameter drilled floating disc
|Wheels
|19-inch forged aluminum wheels
|Front: 19-inch forged aluminum wheels
Rear: 20-inch forged aluminum wheels
|Tires (front / rear)
|255/35ZR19 / 275/35ZR19
Michelin Pilot Super Sport
|265/35Z1R19 / 285/30ZR20
Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2
|Fuel tank capacity
|[liters]
|52
|52
|*1
|Debuted in 1978 in North America as the Celica Supra and in Japan as the Celica XX; the Japanese-market first-generation Supra (launched in 1986) was the third-generation Supra elsewhere.
|*2
|The current Supra is also available with an in-line four-cylinder engine.
|*3
|Alcantara® is a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A.
