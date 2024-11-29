TGR Announces Partially Upgraded Supra (3.0-liter) and Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”

Ever since its first generation*1 in 1978, the Toyota Supra has earned legions of fans with its faithfully retained front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine*2. Also, in addition to the Supra having competed in the Super GT and numerous other types of motorsports events, the Supra-based, race-specific GR Supra GT4 has enabled customers to enjoy driving in various races around the world.

In 2019, driven by the strong desire of Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, the Supra stormed back after a 17-year absence. Said Chairman Toyoda upon its release: “Back in the day, I spent countless hours driving an old Supra at Nürburgring to become a master driver. Supra is like an old friend that holds a special place in my heart. While other manufacturers were putting their beautiful new prototypes which they were going to introduce through the paces, I was driving an old Supra that was no longer in production. So even though Toyota had no plans to make a new Supra, just like a lot of other die-hard Supra fans around the world, I secretly wanted to make it happen. The new GR Supra was born through testing at Nürburgring, and I can honestly say that it is a car that is fun to drive and better than ever.” The current Supra has continued to evolve since its launch, with partially upgraded models released in 2020 and 2022.

The latest partially upgraded Supra aims to deliver a more integrated driving experience for unrestrained driving joy not only on city streets but also on winding roads and circuits. It features improved braking performance for safety and security, an increased-rigidity body, suspension, and chassis, optimized tuning, and enhanced aerodynamic performance.

Additionally, to express its gratitude to current-model Supra fans around the world for their patronage, and for the model being favored by numerous teams in various motorsports such as GT racing, drift competitions, and NASCAR, TGR has created the limited special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” as the current model’s culmination. This special-edition Supra boasts numerous upgraded driving-related elements, such as increased engine output and torque, strengthened brakes and body rigidity, and a KW suspension system, with such systems being a racing car favorite, and the use of high-grip tires. The result is a special, ultimate high-performance, high-spec model that has been optimally tuned in sync with the Supra’s natural evolution.

Although the production of the current Supra is scheduled to end with the Supra “A90 Final Edition” as the model’s culmination, TGR will continue to hone the Supra through motorsports activities going forward.