TGR-WRT titans take title fight to Greek gravel

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team begins a sequence of seven successive gravel challenges that will decide the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship when the legendary Acropolis Rally in Greece stages round eight of the season.

At the halfway stage of the season, following a 1-2-3-4 finish on home roads at Rally Japan three weeks ago, TGR-WRT leads the manufacturers’ standings by 127 points while its five drivers occupy the top five places in the drivers’ standings.

After winning in Japan, Elfyn Evans has a lead of 20 points ahead of Takamoto Katsuta. The team’s youngest drivers, Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari, are third and fourth, 49 and 55 points respectively from the lead. Reigning champion Sébastien Ogier, a previous winner of the Acropolis back in 2011, is 61 points from the lead in fifth in his partial campaign.

Having achieved his maiden WRC2 podium at home in Japan, TGR WRC Challenge Program driver Yuki Yamamoto continues his campaign in Greece, where he drives one of 11 GR Yaris Rally2 cars on the entry list.

He is joined by category regulars Roope Korhonen, Alejandro Cachón, Gus Greensmith, Diego Domínguez, Bernhard ten Brinke and Adrien Mosca. Andrea Lafarja and Johannes Keferböck compete for WRC Masters Cup honours. Paraguayan Alejandro Galanti makes his first WRC2 appearance of the season while Luis Arceluz of Argentina is also entered into a WRC event for the first time.

The Acropolis is famed for its rough and rocky mountain stages and for high temperatures, which combine to provide a tough test for cars, tyres and crews. This year, the service park returns to the coastal resort of Loutraki, located adjacent to the Corinth Canal. Situated around 80 kilometres west of the capital city Athens, the town last served as the base for a WRC round in 2013.

A new super special stage in the Ellinikon area of Athens begins the rally on Thursday evening, before cars are then transported by sea through the Gulf of Corinth to Itea to begin Friday’s leg. This is the longest of the rally at 129.22 competitive kilometres and features a total of six stages utilising familiar roads through central Greece, with a remote mid-day service in Livadia. Saturday takes place on the Peloponnesian peninsula west of Loutraki; of four stages – two brand-new, two last driven in 2013 – two will be repeated following afternoon service in Loutraki. The rally ends on Sunday with two passes of two revised stages in the hills above Loutraki.