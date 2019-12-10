Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing confirms entry for the 2020 Dubai 24 hours

Craft-Bamboo Racing confirms a single Mercedes-AMG GT3, four-driver entry in the coveted Dubai 24 Hours. The around-the-clock endurance race will be run on the 9th to 11th of January at the Dubai Autodrome, and is expected to be a thriller with 23 entries in the top GT3 class out of a 76 car field.

Whilst the four drivers are established professionals in their respective industries, every year, Jonathan Hui, Antares Au, Frank Yu and Kevin Tse join forces and participate in the Dubai 24 Hours as official athletes of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The same line-up returns to contest the gruelling race in the desert with high hopes of finishing on the podium again, after taking consecutive podiums in 2017 and 2018 in the GT4 class. In the 2019 edition of the race, the four drivers finished an impressive 10th overall and 4th in the GT3 Pro-Am class, confirming their front-running pace.

As a tribute to Mercedes-Benz’s success on track, Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing will also be running a historic livery by Zung Fu. In 1991, Mercedes-Benz scored a double podium result with a pair of black and gold Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II DTM at the Macau Grand Prix. The #69 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be liveried in the iconic colours, and will look menacing under the lights in Dubai.

Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing

The combination of Hui, Au, Yu and Tse form the formidable all-Hong Kong driver line-up for the 2020 Dubai 24 hour endurance race in January. After having strong 2019 campaigns in various series around the world, the experienced drivers have great momentum going into this race.

Jonathan Hui, who races GT3 in Europe, scored one victory in in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and finished 3rd overall in the Pro-Am class. Antares Au, who competes in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series, recently finished 4th in the championship after finishing on the podium on 4 occasions in 2019. 2017 Blancpain GT Series Asia GT4 Champion Frank Yu is also going into this race in strong form, taking several victories in the 2019 GT World Challenge Asia in addition to his various outings in GT3 machinery. Completing the line-up is Kevin Tse, who recently took victory with the Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the highly challenging Macau circuit and is also a former Asian Le Mans Champion with Craft-Bamboo Racing back in 2014.

The Zung Fu Livery

Taking a leaf out of the history books, Zung Fu returns to the track with a revival of the iconic two-tone black and gold livery last seen on the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II DTM at the 1991 Macau Grand Prix where the legendary German marque scored a famous double podium. The striking Zung Fu-liveried Mercedes-AMG GT3 will definitely be one to watch come the race in January, and is expected to fight at the front at the experienced hands of Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing’s driver line-up.

Craft-Bamboo Racing

Craft-Bamboo Racing is not new to the Dubai 24 Hours having contested the event twice in the past, with the team finishing 3rd outright in 2013 and 9th in class in 2014. Craft-Bamboo Racing (CBR) is a professional motorsport team and Official Performance Team of Mercedes-AMG, with a head office in Hong Kong and workshops in Sepang, Malaysia and Silverstone, UK. Besides motorsport operations, CBR have a dedicated in-house marketing team based in Hong Kong, designed to assist sponsorship partners in creating & executing customized marketing campaigns. Craft-Bamboo Racing bridges a connection between the developed European racing scene and the emerging Asia Pacific and China markets, whilst giving clients a full 360-degree platform that offers engineering, technical, and commercial solutions needed to succeed on and off the track.

The Dubai 24 Hours

Held at the Dubai Autodrome every January since the inaugural event in 2006, the Dubai 24 Hours is traditionally the first GT endurance race of the calendar year. This endurance race is exceptionally tough for the engineers and drivers, with conditions in the desert searing during the day and then dipping sharply at night. 607 laps were completed in the 2019 edition of the race, and the Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing will be aiming to be fighting at the front until the chequered flag drops at the end of the 2020 race.

Weekend Schedule

8 January 2020 | Wednesday

1700hrs – Parade through Motor City

9 January 2020 | Thursday

1000hrs – 1130hrs | Free Practice

1540hrs – 1610hrs | Qualifying

1800hrs – 1930hrs | Night Practice

10 January 2020 | Friday

1115hrs – 1140hrs | Warm Up

11 January 2020 | Saturday

1405hrs | Hankook Dubai 24h

QUOTES