Support Act Wellbeing Helpline now available to all arts workers!

Support Act is delighted to announce that its Wellbeing Helpline has been expanded beyond the music and theatre industries to now incorporate all artists and arts workers across Australia.

The Wellbeing Helpline is a free confidential service available 24/7, staffed by professional clinicians familiar with issues faced by people working in music and the arts. It can be accessed by calling 1800 959 500 within Australia, or via email. Zoom video calls are also available.

The twelve-month expansion of this essential service has been made possible thanks to the Australian Government, through the Office for the Arts.

Clive Miller, CEO, says he is thrilled that Support Act can extend access to the Helpline to the wider arts community during this challenging time.

“COVID-19 is clearly having a huge impact on the mental health and wellbeing of people across the entire arts sector, with many people struggling as a result of financial hardship, concern about careers, being cut off from social networks and working from home. Our clinicians can provide support in all these areas and more, and we encourage any music or arts worker who is concerned about their mental health to call the Helpline on 1800 959 500.”

Support Act launched the Wellbeing Helpline in June 2018 with support from The Tony Foundation and Levi’s and partnered with the Arts Centre Melbourne’s Arts Wellbeing Collective to extend access to all performing arts workers in July 2019.

The Wellbeing Helpline is delivered in partnership with AccessEAP, a leading not-for-profit Employee Assistance Program provider with close to 30 years’ experience in mental health and workplace wellbeing.

“I have used the Helpline and it really helped me at the time deal with some flat feelings after a project came to an end,” said Ben Steel, writer & director of the documentary, The Show Must Go On. “It was a relief to speak with a trained clinician who could understand my creative world and provide thoughtful and relevant advice at a convenient time to my busy schedule. I know screen actors and our friends across all of arts & entertainment will benefit from having access to this incredible industry Helpline.”

