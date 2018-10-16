Support Act announces fundraising campaign in support of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Support Act is appealing to all those who love Australian music – and who care about the people who make it – to join them on Friday 16 November for Ausmusic T-Shirt Day to raise funds for artists and music workers who are experiencing financial hardship, ill health, injury or mental health issues.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, which kicks off the 2018 ARIA Week festivities, is a massive nation-wide celebration of Australian music that reminds us how lucky we are to have such a strong local music scene, with some of the world’s best artists coming out of our own backyard. Join triple j, ARIA and Support Act by reppin’ your favourite Aussie band t-shirt.

Artists, music workers and music lovers are all invited to donate via the Support Act Ausmusic T-Shirt Day website, and then post and share pics wearing your best band t-shirt, using the hashtags #ausmusictshirtday, @supportact.

“The cool thing about the website is that it enables artists and music lovers to create teams so they can get their workplace, school or social media networks involved in the campaign,” said Support Act CEO Clive Miller. “It’s a really simple and fun way to raise funds for a great cause and we really hope that music fans across Australia can be our ambassadors and get their workplaces involved; and that artists can mobilise the support of their fans.”

Support Act has also developed a set of music trivia questions, a “Who Am I” guessing game, and other music focused activities to engage friends and colleagues at morning tea, during lunch, or even over Friday night drinks.

Anyone who doesn’t already have a fave t-shirt is encouraged to go to a Levi’s store and buy one of their specially commissioned band tees, with all proceeds going to Support Act. Or you can visit the merch section of your favourite artist website and buy one of theirs online!

The funds raised will help Support Act expand its new Wellbeing Helpline and continue to provide crisis relief to artists and music workers in need.

So, show your support for Australian music this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, proudly brought to you by triple j, ARIA and Support Act.