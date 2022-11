This is the Hyperion XP-1… Powered by a hydrogen propulsion system this car literally spits water from its exhaust and it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before. It can reach a top speed of 355km/h and can hit 0-100km/h in 2.2 seconds. It can be fully charged in just 5 minutes and has a range of over 1500km on a full charge.

