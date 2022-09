Fan Favorite Covergirl, Viviana Soldano is returning soon to autobabes iMagazine for a cover spread in Edition 100. Viviana comes to us with a new set of magnificent photos with thanks to her photographer Christina Schock.

The edition will be released in the next week so stay tuned for more!

If you don’t already have a membership account, you can register HERE.

In the meantime, be sure to visit Viviana here;

Viviana Soldano | Vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;