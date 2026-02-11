Premiere of Three-Row Highlander BEV in North America

Toyota is committed to product- and region-centered management with the aim of making ever-better cars. In developing powertrain systems to achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota is rolling out a variety of mobility solutions under its multi-pathway approach, offering electrified vehicle options tailored to meet customer needs in each country and region around the world.

To steadily advance its multi-pathway approach in the North American market, Toyota will add a BEV model as a key option for the Highlander. Production will take place at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) as the fourth model in its BEV lineup, following the bZ*1, TOYOTA C-HR*2, and bZ Woodland*3.