Cat Dental Care: Everything You Need to Know in 2026

Dental disease is one of the most common health problems in cats, affecting up to 70% of cats over three years old. Despite this alarming statistic, dental care is often overlooked by cat owners. This comprehensive guide will help you understand, prevent, and treat dental issues in your feline friend.

Why Cat Dental Care Matters

Your cat’s dental health directly impacts their overall wellbeing. Dental disease doesn’t just cause bad breath and tooth loss – it can lead to serious systemic health problems affecting the heart, liver, and kidneys when bacteria from infected gums enter the bloodstream.

Cats are masters at hiding pain, so by the time you notice symptoms, dental disease may already be advanced. This makes preventive dental care crucial for every cat owner.

Common Dental Problems in Cats

Periodontal Disease

Periodontal disease is the most common dental condition in cats. It begins with plaque buildup – a sticky film of bacteria that forms on teeth. Without removal, plaque hardens into tartar (calculus), which irritates the gums and causes inflammation called gingivitis.

If left untreated, gingivitis progresses to periodontitis, where infection spreads below the gum line, damaging the structures supporting the teeth. This leads to painful tooth loss and can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream.

Tooth Resorption

Tooth resorption is a painful condition unique to cats where the tooth structure breaks down and is gradually absorbed. It affects up to 75% of cats over five years old. The exact cause is unknown, but it’s believed to be related to inflammation and possibly dietary factors.

Cats with tooth resorption may show difficulty eating, drooling, or pawing at their mouth. Treatment typically requires extraction of affected teeth, as they cannot be saved.

Stomatitis

Feline stomatitis is severe inflammation of the mouth tissues. It’s extremely painful and can make eating difficult. Cats with stomatitis may drool excessively, have bad breath, and refuse to eat. The condition often requires aggressive treatment including antibiotics, pain management, and sometimes tooth extraction.

Broken Teeth and Abscesses

Cats can break teeth through trauma or chewing on hard objects. Broken teeth may expose the pulp cavity, leading to infection and abscess formation. These conditions are painful and require veterinary treatment.

Signs of Dental Problems

Watch for these warning signs:

Bad breath (halitosis) – while some odor is normal, foul breath indicates dental disease

Difficulty eating or dropping food while eating

Drooling, especially if tinged with blood

Pawing at the mouth or face

Red, swollen, or bleeding gums

Visible tartar buildup (yellow or brown discoloration on teeth)

Loose or missing teeth

Changes in behavior – irritability or avoiding interaction

Weight loss from painful eating

If you notice any of these signs, consult your veterinarian promptly. Early intervention can prevent progression to more serious disease.

Professional Dental Care

Veterinary Dental Examinations

Your cat should have a dental examination as part of their annual veterinary checkup. Your vet will assess the teeth and gums, checking for signs of disease, broken teeth, or other abnormalities.

Professional Dental Cleaning

Most cats will need professional dental cleaning at some point. Unlike human dental cleanings, cats require general anesthesia for thorough cleaning and examination. While anesthesia carries risks, modern anesthetic protocols are very safe, and the health benefits of proper dental care far outweigh the risks.

During a professional cleaning, your veterinarian will:

Remove plaque and tartar from above and below the gum line

Polish teeth to smooth the surface and slow future plaque buildup

Perform a thorough oral examination, including dental X-rays if needed

Extract any diseased or damaged teeth

Apply fluoride or dental sealants if appropriate

Home Dental Care

Tooth Brushing

Daily tooth brushing is the gold standard for home dental care. While it may seem daunting, many cats can be trained to accept tooth brushing with patience and positive reinforcement.

Start by getting your cat used to having their mouth touched. Gradually introduce a pet toothbrush or finger brush, and always use toothpaste formulated for cats – human toothpaste is toxic to pets. Cat toothpaste comes in flavors like chicken or seafood to make the experience more appealing.

Even brushing a few teeth on the outer surfaces is beneficial. Focus on the back molars and canines where tartar tends to accumulate most.

Dental Treats and Chews

Dental treats and chews designed for cats can help reduce plaque and tartar buildup through mechanical action. Look for products approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC), which have been tested for effectiveness.

While dental treats are helpful, they shouldn’t replace brushing or professional cleanings. Think of them as supplementary care rather than a complete solution.

Dental Diets

Prescription dental diets are formulated with larger kibble sizes and specific textures that help scrape teeth clean as your cat chews. These diets have been shown to reduce tartar buildup significantly.

Some dental diets also contain ingredients that prevent tartar formation or reduce bacteria in the mouth. Your veterinarian can recommend the best dental diet for your cat’s needs.

Dental Water Additives

Water additives contain enzymes and other ingredients that help reduce plaque and freshen breath. Simply add them to your cat’s drinking water daily. While not as effective as brushing, they provide some benefit with minimal effort.

Dental Toys and Wipes

Some toys are designed to promote dental health through their texture and shape. Dental wipes can be used to wipe teeth and gums, removing some plaque – they’re a good option for cats who won’t tolerate brushing.

Finding Quality Dental Care Products

Choosing the right dental care products is essential for effective home care.

When selecting dental products, look for:

VOHC seal of approval for dental treats and diets

Enzymatic toothpastes that help break down plaque

Appropriate-sized toothbrushes for your cat

Products specifically formulated for cats (never use dog or human products)

Creating a Dental Care Routine

Establishing a consistent dental care routine is key to preventing dental disease. Here’s a sample routine:

Daily: Brush your cat’s teeth if possible, or use dental wipes. Add dental water additive to their drinking water.

Weekly: Offer VOHC-approved dental treats 2-3 times per week.

Monthly: Perform a home dental examination, checking for red gums, broken teeth, or bad breath.

Annually: Schedule a professional veterinary dental examination.

As Needed: Schedule professional dental cleanings when recommended by your veterinarian.

Special Considerations

Kittens

Start dental care early to make it a normal part of your cat’s routine. Kittens lose their baby teeth between 3-6 months of age. This is an excellent time to get them used to tooth brushing and mouth handling.

Senior Cats

Older cats often have more dental issues and may require more frequent professional cleanings. Some owners worry about anesthesia risks in senior cats, but untreated dental disease poses greater health risks. Work with your veterinarian to manage any health conditions and ensure safe anesthesia.

Cats with Chronic Conditions

Cats with conditions like kidney disease, diabetes, or heart disease may have increased dental disease risk. Regular dental care is even more important for these cats, as dental infection can complicate their existing health issues.

Cost of Cat Dental Care

Preventive dental care is far less expensive than treating advanced dental disease. Home dental care products typically cost $20-50 monthly. Professional cleanings range from $300-800 depending on the severity of disease and whether extractions are needed.

While this may seem expensive, consider that treating advanced dental disease with multiple extractions and antibiotics can cost thousands of dollars, not to mention the pain and suffering your cat endures.

Myths About Cat Dental Care

Myth: Dry food cleans cats’ teeth.

Reality: While dry food may provide slightly more abrasion than wet food, it’s not sufficient for dental health. Cats often swallow kibble whole without much chewing. Specialized dental diets are formulated specifically for cleaning action.

Myth: Bad breath is normal in cats.

Reality: While cats don’t have fresh breath, foul odor indicates dental disease or other health problems.

Myth: Cats don’t need their teeth cleaned if they eat dry food.

Reality: Most cats need professional cleanings regardless of diet. Genetics, overall health, and home dental care matter more than diet alone.

Myth: Anesthesia-free dental cleanings are safe and effective.

Reality: Anesthesia-free cleanings only remove visible surface tartar without addressing disease below the gum line. They’re stressful for cats and can miss serious problems. Only anesthetized cleanings allow proper assessment and treatment.

Diet and Dental Health

While no diet replaces proper dental care, some foods support dental health better than others. Raw bones can help clean teeth naturally, though they carry risks of broken teeth and intestinal blockage. If feeding raw, choose appropriately-sized raw meaty bones and supervise your cat.

Avoid feeding cooked bones, which can splinter and cause serious injury. Hard treats marketed for dental health should be sized appropriately to prevent choking.

When to See Your Veterinarian

Seek veterinary care immediately if your cat:

Stops eating or dramatically reduces food intake

Shows signs of mouth pain (pawing at face, crying when eating)

Has excessive drooling, especially with blood

Has visible swelling in the face or jaw

Has bleeding gums or loose teeth

Shows behavioral changes suggesting pain

Don’t wait for symptoms to become severe. Early intervention leads to better outcomes and less invasive treatment.

Long-Term Dental Health Strategy

Maintaining your cat’s dental health requires a long-term commitment. Start preventive care early, maintain consistent home care routines, and follow your veterinarian’s recommendations for professional cleanings.

Shop VetSupply for all your cat dental care needs, from toothbrushes and treats to prescription dental diets and water additives. Investing in dental care now prevents painful, expensive problems later.

Remember, your cat depends on you to maintain their health since they can’t brush their own teeth or tell you when something hurts. Make dental care a priority, and your cat will enjoy better health, comfort, and quality of life for years to come.