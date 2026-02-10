Honda Works Partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula One(TM) Team Unveils Livery of “AMR26” F1(TM) Machine Equipped with Honda Power Unit Ahead of the 2026 Race Season

TOKYO, Feb 10, 2026 – Ahead of the start of the 2026 FIA*1 Formula One World Championship (F1TM) season, Honda works partner Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team (AMAF1), has unveiled the livery for its new F1 machine, the AMR26. Powered by the Honda F1 power unit, the RA626H, the AMR26 will take on the challenge of F1, the pinnacle of automobile racing.

The AMR26 is the first F1 machine designed for the team by Adrian Newey, AMAF1 Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal, and it is being developed at the AMR Technology Campus, at AMAF1 headquarters in Silverstone, the U.K.

Together with AMAF1, Honda will conduct pre-season testing in Bahrain for a total of six days, — February 11-13 and 18-20 — and make necessary adjustments before taking on the season-opening race at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

*1 Fédération Internationale de lʼAutomobile

Comments by Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team

“2026 is a rare moment in Formula One because, for the first time, the chassis and power unit regulations have changed together. With brand-new regulations, the best philosophy is never immediately obvious, and your understanding evolves as the car develops. With the AMR26 we’ve taken a holistic approach: it’s not about one standout component, but how the full package works together. The focus has been on strong fundamentals, development potential, and a car that Lance and Fernando can extract performance from consistently.”

Comments by Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)

“Getting ready for the start of the 2026 F1 season where we will compete with a completely new chassis and power unit, Honda/HRC has been developing the RA626H, the new power unit which will power the AMR26, the new machine of our works partner, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team. As one united team with AMAF1, we are delighted to take this first step into a highly demanding, yet most exciting challenge in the world of motorsport.”

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team drivers

No. Driver Age Nationality Best F1 result in 2025 14 Fernando Alonso 44 Spain 10th 18 Lance Stroll 27 Canada 16th

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

2026 F1 race calendar

Round Race date Grand Prix* Location Race start time Local time Japan time Round 1 March 8 Australia Melbourne 15:00 13:00 Round 2 March 15 China Shanghai 15:00 16:00 Round 3 March 29 Japan Suzuka 14:00 14:00 Round 4 April 12 Bahrain Sakhir 18:00 00:00 (Apr.13) Round 5 April 19 Saudi Arabia Jeddah 20:00 02:00 (Apr.20) Round 6 May 3 Miami Miami 16:00 05:00 (May 4) Round 7 May 24 Canada Montreal 16:00 05:00 (May 25) Round 8 June 7 Monaco Monaco 15:00 22:00 Round 9 June 14 Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona 15:00 22:00 Round 10 June 28 Austria Spielberg 15:00 22:00 Round 11 July 5 Great Britain Silverstone 15:00 23:00 Round 12 July 19 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 15:00 22:00 Round 13 July 26 Hungary Budapest 15:00 22:00 Round 14 August 23 Netherlands Zandvoort 15:00 22:00 Round 15 September 6 Italy Monza 15:00 22:00 Round 16 September 13 Spain Madrid 15:00 22:00 Round 17 September 26 Azerbaijan Baku 15:00 20:00 Round 18 October 11 Singapore Singapore 20:00 21:00 Round 19 October 25 United States Austin 15:00 05:00 (Oct. 26) Round 20 November 1 Mexico Mexico City 14:00 05:00 (Nov. 2) Round 21 November 8 Brazil São Paulo 14:00 02:00 (Nov. 9) Round 22 November 21 Las Vegas Las Vegas 20:00 13:00 (Nov. 22) Round 23 November 29 Qatar Lusail 19:00 01:00 (Nov. 30) Round 24 December 6 Abu Dhabi Yas Island 17:00 22:00

*Short names for each Grand Prix.