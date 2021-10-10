Model

Viviana Soldano

________________ StarSign

Virgo

________________ Country of Origin

Italy

________________ Career Highlight

Internationally published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66, 70, 73, 77, 79, 83, 88, 90 & 95 CoverGirl. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website

________________ If you were a car

A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉

________________ Favourite Car

I have two favorites, my Bentley Continental GT and a gorgeous Porsche I received as a Xmas gift!

________________ Romance

I like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humor, passion for animals and a total romantic man !

________________ Likes

Dogs & Dog Rescue, Modeling, Photography!

________________ DisLikes

Animal Cruelty!

________________ Greatest Ambition

To rescue as many dogs as possible with my charity for my dogs ________________ Appears in

Edition 62, 66, 70, 73, 77, 79, 83, 88, 90 & 95 Cover Girl

_________________