Pic of the Day; Tori Hunter Features in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

See more of Tori in Edition 77

– Appearing in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

Model

Tori Hunter

________________

StarSign

Aquarius

________________

Country of Origin

Australia

________________

Career Highlight

National Brand Ambassador

________________

If you were a car

Anything that is sexy and fast.

________________

Favourite Car

Lamborghini Miura for it’s sheer beauty!

________________

Romance

My partner is a tradie so he’s great with his hands ..

________________

Likes

Modelling, Family outings!

________________

DisLikes

Slow Drivers!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To be a household name and balance work with family.

________________

Appears in

Edition 77 FeatureGirl

_________________