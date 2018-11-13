Pic of the Day; Kelsey Mctainsh Features in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

– Appearing in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition FeatureGirl

– Kelsey McTainsh –

Kelsey McTainsh ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 78

<< Previous

________________________________________________________________ See more of Kelsey in Edition 78 Visit Kelsey Instagram HERE;

________________________________________________________________

Model

Kelsey McTainsh

________________ StarSign

Pisces

________________ Country of Origin

French

________________ Career Highlight

To train industry beauty professionals

________________ If you were a car

A modern Porsche, nice curves and pure luxury

________________ Favourite Car

Dodge Charger Daytona – I love the power and performance !

________________ Romance

I love heavily tattooed men, with dark features who look after themselves ..

________________ Likes

Healthy & Active Lifestyle !

________________ DisLikes

Negative People!

________________ Greatest Ambition

To grow my business and own a cosmetics brand. ________________ Appears in

Edition 78 FeatureGirl

_________________