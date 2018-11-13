Pic of the Day; Kelsey Mctainsh Features in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

Appearing in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

FeatureGirl
– Kelsey McTainsh –
Kelsey McTainsh ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 78


See more of Kelsey in Edition 78

Visit Kelsey Instagram HERE;


Model
Kelsey McTainsh
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
French
Career Highlight
To train industry beauty professionals
If you were a car
A modern Porsche, nice curves and pure luxury
Favourite Car
Dodge Charger Daytona – I love the power and performance !
Romance
I love heavily tattooed men, with dark features who look after themselves ..
Likes
Healthy & Active Lifestyle !
DisLikes
Negative People!
Greatest Ambition
To grow my business and own a cosmetics brand.

Appears in
Edition 78 FeatureGirl
