Pic of the Day; Alessandra Lexii Appears On Cover of Edition 117 – The Winter Swimsuit Edition

________________ Model

Alessandra Lexii

________________ StarSign

Gemini

________________ Country of Origin

Australia

________________ Career Highlights

Appearing in plAIboy Magazine Issue 2, Edition 110, on cover of Edition 114 and now on cover of Edition 117.

________________ Favorite Car

I’m a sucker for a great Shelby! But I also love the classic Ferrari’s! You’d think I’d be conflicted but I’m ok with that 🙂

________________ Biggest Turn-On

I like intelligent, well natured real men who are unapologetically masculine. ________________ Likes

Cars, Motorsport, Beach, Modelling and Fashion

________________ Dislikes

Rude and Arrogant People ________________ Greatest Ambition

To be a successful model and influencer.

________________ Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 110

Cover Model, Edition 114

Cover Model, Edition 117 ________________