Panthers’ Dynasty: Unrivaled Success Amid Emotional Farewells

The Penrith Panthers have achieved an extraordinary milestone in rugby league by securing their fourth consecutive NRL premiership.

This unprecedented level of dominance has solidified the team’s place as the best of the modern era. However, the emotional weight of losing key players like Jarome Luai, who will depart for the Wests Tigers in 2025, casts a shadow on this incredible success.

For head coach Ivan Cleary, the departure of Luai is especially bittersweet. Cleary has watched him develop both as a player and as a person alongside his own son, Nathan Cleary, forming one of the greatest halves pairings in NRL history.

“I think of all those boys a bit like my sons,” Cleary said. “He’s such an infectious personality, so it was a difficult negotiation at the start of the year. It was hard for him, but he put his head down and has stood up this year. When ‘Nat’ was out, he stood up when we really needed him. I’m so proud of not just the player he is but the man that he’s become.”

The salary cap has forced the Panthers to make difficult decisions, leading to the departures of star players like Stephen Crichton, Viliame Kikau, and now Luai, who will take on a new challenge with the Tigers. Despite this, Luai remains grateful for his time at Penrith, reflecting on the impact the team has had on his career.

“I’m just trying to soak it all in and embrace the boys, embrace our families, embrace our fans,” he said after the grand final victory. “I don’t think we all quite know what we’ve done tonight. It’s crazy.”

Luai’s departure comes with high expectations, as he aims to lead the Tigers out of the bottom of the ladder. After years of playing a supporting role, he’s ready to step into the spotlight.

“I’ve gotten a lot of confidence out of this year, especially with Nath being out. It was an opportunity for me to grow in that role. I’ve never had to play it since I’ve been here,” Luai explained. “I know I’m on the way out but I’m ready for it.”

Though his future lies with another club, Luai’s admiration for his teammates and his place in Penrith’s remarkable dynasty is clear.

“Best to ever do it,” he declared about the Panthers’ historic run. “I don’t think anyone will do what we’ve done ever again, what we’ve done here.”

Luai’s bond with his current teammates remains strong, even as he prepares to face them as rivals next season.

He joked, “I’ll take all their heads off, especially Marto,” referring to his now-opponent and Clive Churchill Medal winner, Liam Martin.

The Panthers’ success, defined by both skill and unity, continues to captivate the rugby league world. While the departures of players like Luai are inevitable in the salary cap era, the legacy they leave behind is unmatched. The challenge for the next generation will be to sustain this dominance, though Luai himself admits,

“Maybe they’ll be the ones to break this record.”

As the Panthers look toward the future, their unprecedented achievements will serve as both an inspiration and a standard that will be hard for any team to match.