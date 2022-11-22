The NISSAN CEO Makoto Uchida more than confirmed that his company are definitely developing a new platform for the next-generation R36 Nissan GT-R.

In a recent article on AutoCar, the CEO was quoted as saying;

“We’re definitely making a new platform,” Uchida said, “and our goal is clear: the GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to own the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game.”

Great words from the NISSAN CEO which support the belief of many GT-R fans that the series should continue and should be the best performance car in it’s class.

A key consideration for most automakers these days is electrification. In the case of the Nissan GT-R supercar, the thinking is to stick with combustion power as part of a wide-reaching overhaul in the coming years – though electrical assistance is highly likely, it may not be necessary for the builder to meet their performance goals.

“Whether we go to a lot of electrification or none at all, we can achieve a lot power-wise. But we’re definitely making a new platform, and our goal is clear: the GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to own the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game. But that doesn’t mean it has to be electric.”

The current R35 GT-R dates back to the 2009 model year, so a new platform has been expected for some time. This would however be a different approach from Nissan’s previous overhaul of the Z Series sports car which dates to similar times. In the case of the 2023 Nissan Z, the platform was carried over with instead replacing the engine, updated tech to keep up with advances in automotive world, and of course the updated modern styling.

Changes for the 2021 Nissan GT-R were limited to new T-Spec and Nismo Special Edition models. The GT-R Nismo’s 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 produces a still very relevant and impressive, 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque, while base versions make 565 hp and 467 lb-ft.