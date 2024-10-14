LETZ ZEP (Led Zeppelin Tribute) (UK) perform the Very Best of Led Zeppelin

LETZ ZEP have earned their international reputation as the World’s Best Tribute to the World’s Greatest Ever Rock Band, LED ZEPPELIN and “if you close your eyes, you would think it was Led Zep themselves”!

All the great music of LED ZEPPELIN, performed with integrity and style. Setlist includes Stairway to Heaven, Immigrant Song, Black Dog, Rock and Roll, Kashmir, Whole Lotta Love, Ramble On, Heartbreaker, Good Times Bad Times, Dazed and Confused + Loads More!

Both Jimmy Page and Robert Plant have attended LETZ ZEP shows. They were so impressed by LETZ ZEP, they invited them to perform at the official launch party of LED ZEPPELIN’s ‘Mothership’.

LETZ ZEP possess the considerable musical ability required to produce a completely convincing recreation of LED ZEPPELIN in their prime, complete with the “tight but loose” raw excitement that was the trademark of a Led Zeppelin concert

“Better than a LED ZEPPELIN Re-union” (Kerrang Magazine)

