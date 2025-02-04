Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a jaw-dropping appearance at the 2025 GRAMMYs.

Clearly it was a stunt!

What else could it be?

But why did Kanye West and Bianca Censori put on such a scandalous stunt at the 67th Grammy Awards?

It was the music industry’s biggest night, so the location, timing and audience were perfect when the controversial star’s wife, took off her fur coat in front of media cameras to reveal a sheer, barely-there minidress without a bra or underwear. Effectively, nude.

Now, Hollywood PR expert Quincy Dash believes that the move was carefully planned.

“They’re in a business called show business,” Dash, founder of PR firm Quincy Dash Co., exclusively told The Post. “What Kanye understands better than any other celebrity or talent is the game of public relations. His strategy is that all press is good press, and there’s no such thing as bad publicity.”

Dash said that West, 47, went through with this stunt “in order to get dollars in the till.”

“Everyone is talking about it right now. As soon as the stunt happened, he was able to post on his channels about his clothing line,” Dash said. “Something like this works hand in hand with what he’s trying to do. The more outrageous, the more attention-grabbing it is, the more money they make.”

And just hours after their outing, the 24-time Grammy winner started promoting to Instagram after the controversial photo shoot to share details about his wife’s outfit. Unless it was made of the same fabric as the Emperor’s New Clothes, it’s more accurate to say ‘or lack thereof’.

“Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife,” he wrote alongside a look at the minidress. “This was 100% a successful stunt for them,” Dash added. “Every media outlet is covering this. Everyone is talking about this. It set social media on fire. All publicity is good in Kanye’s eyes, so it’s a win for him.”

On Sunday night, an insider told Page Six that the move “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.’”

The cover for West’s 2024 album “Vultures 1” features Censori with nothing on but thigh-high boots and a teeny-tiny piece of fabric.

So there you have it. A fine line between genius and insanity, but certainly a successful stunt!

We’re not complaining mind you – she’s HOT!

We just don’t see an outfit 🙂