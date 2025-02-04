TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches Evolved GR Corolla in Japan

- TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will introduce the evolved GR Corolla to Japan, with orders accepted from February 4 ahead of the March 3 launch.
- The evolved GR Corolla leverages insights, gained by competing in motorsports events such as the Super Taikyu Series, for improved high-speed cornering, acceleration, and cooling performance.
- It is also available with the newly developed 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (GR-DAT) featured in the evolved GR Yaris.
- Based on feedback from professional race drivers, evaluation drivers, and Toyota Master Driver Morizo, development focused on an untamed energy that makes one want to keep on driving, whether at the limit or in everyday use.
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has started accepting orders for its evolved GR Corolla, a model that leverages insights gained by competing in motorsports. Orders will be accepted through Toyota dealerships across Japan from today, February 4, and actual launch is planned for March 3. This is the same model announced on August 2, 2024, in the USA, but with Japanese market specifications. The following news release provides detailed information on the features of this evolved GR Corolla.
SPORT Package
With a focus on a sportier, premium interior, the SPORT package is offered as a manufacturer package option.
|GR-DAT (8AT / 4WD)
|6MT (4WD)
|Seats
|Exclusive semi-bucket seats (sliding/reclining seats with GR logo)
|Steering wheel
|Ultrasuede®＊1-upholstered three-spoke steering wheel
(cast-black paint with GR emblem and center marker)
|Shift knob
|Ultrasuede®-upholstered shift knob
(alumite red trim ring)
Shift lever boot
(Ultrasuede® with red stitching)
|Ultrasuede®-upholstered shift knob
(alumite red trim ring with GR logo)
Shift lever boot
(Ultrasuede® with red stitching)
|Parking brake
|Manual parking brake (Ultrasuede®-upholstered grip)
Parking brake boot (Ultrasuede® with stitching)
|Seat belts
|Red three-point ELR seat belts (with pre-tensioners and force limiters for the front seats)
|Other
|Cast-black trim
(instrument cluster, side registers, Display Audio sides, center cluster, gearshift bezel, door trim garnishes, door switch bases, seat ornaments)
|Price
|253,000 yen (including consumption tax)
“Circuit Mode” for a sense of dynamism that cannot be experienced on public roads
Circuit Mode is a service that enables features that bring out a car’s potential, such as by adding anti-lag control and raising the upper speed limit of the speed limiter, at service-eligible circuits and facilities in Japan. GPS location determination and operation using a special app switches the vehicle’s instrument panel to a dedicated gauge display that intuitively shows shift timing and engine rpms, enabling the use of Circuit Mode.
Main Circuit Mode features
|Anti-lag
|Reduces turbo lag to improve acceleration performance when accelerating, decelerating, and accelerating again within a set engine speed range;
Anti-lag options are off, weak, mild, or strong
|Speed limiter
|Increases the upper speed limit
|Cooling fan
|Maximizes fan output to promote cooling of engine water temperature
|Shift timing indicator
|Displays the shift indicator on the gauge to visually communicate and support shift operation at the optimal timing based on shift timing set through the app (between 4,000 and 7,000rpm);
Display options are either gear ratio-linked like a normal tachometer, or as a timer based on the number of seconds＊2 until the next shift as set in advance through the app
Upgrade parts sets to better experience the evolutions of the evolved GR Corolla
Existing owners of GR Corollas can also purchase and install parts for the evolved GR Corolla, which will allow them to experience some of this evolution＊3. The following combination of parts is recommended for achieving the optimal vehicle balance when installing the parts, while the following installation order will make it easier to experience the changes.
|Components
|Upgrade Step 1. Bolt set with improved fastening rigidity
|Further evolved sense of oneness with the vehicle
|Steering column and instrument panel reinforcement
|Steering column and instrument panel reinforcement
|Replacement parts
|Effect
|– Improved straight-line stability
– More direct steering feel
|– Improved rear grip response to steering operation
|Availability
|From summer 2025 (planned)
|Sales method
|Via Toyota dealerships and Toyota Mobility Parts offices across Japan
|Price
|To be determined
|Components
|Upgrade Step 2. Suspension set for improved cornering performance
|Faster and more stable cornering performance in corners
|Lower arm & lower ball joint
|Front and rear shock absorbers with rebound springs
|Rear stabilizer
|Rear coil springs
|Replacement parts
|Effect
|Improved steering response
|Improved vehicle stability when cornering
|Improved vehicle controllability
|Availability
|From summer 2025 (planned)
|Sales method
|Via Toyota dealerships and Toyota Mobility Parts offices across Japan
|Price
|To be determined
Manufacturer’s suggested retail prices
(including consumption tax; unit: yen)
|Grade
|GR-DAT (8AT)
|6MT
|RZ
|5,980,000
|5,680,000
TGR will exhibit the evolved GR Corolla RZ (Japanese market specifications) at Osaka Auto Messe 2025, to be held over three days from February 7–9, 2025, at INTEX Osaka (Osaka City).
Main specifications
|RZ
|GR-DAT (8AT / 4WD)
|6MT(4WD)
|Length
|[mm]
|4,410
|Width
|[mm]
|1,850
|Height
|[mm]
|1,480
|Wheelbase
|[mm]
|2,640
|Track (front/rear)
|[mm]
|1,590/1,620
|Occupancy
|5
|Weight
|[kg]
|1,500＊4
|1,480＊4
|Engine
|In-line 3-cylinder with turbo and intercooler
|Type
|G16E-GTS
|Bore x stroke
|[mm]
|87.5 x 89.7
|Displacement
|[liters]
|1.618
|Max. output
|kW (PS)/rpm
|224 (304)/6,500
|Max. torque
|N･m (kgf･m)/rpm
|400 (40.8)/3,250-4,600
|WLTC test cycle fuel efficiency
|[km/L]
|10.8
|12.4
|Transmission
|GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (8-speed automatic transmission)
|iMT (6-speed manual transmission)
|Gear ratio: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / Reverse
|4.435 / 2.809 / 1.933 / 1.497 / 1.266 / 1.000 / 0.793 / 0.650 / 3.590
|3.538 / 2.238 / 1.535 / 1.162 / 1.081 / 0.902 / – / – / 3.831
|Reduction ratio (front/rear)
|3.329 / 2.277
|1–4: 4.058
5–6, Reverse: 3.450 / 2.277
|Driveline
|GR-FOUR 4WD system Electronic multi-plate clutch 4WD (with 3 selectable modes)
|Differentials
|Front
|Torsen®＊5LSD
|Rear
|Torsen®＊5LSD
|Suspension
|Front
|MacPherson strut
|Rear
|Double wishbone
|Brakes
|Front
|Ventilated disk (18-inch aluminum, opposed 4-pot calipers)
|Rear
|Ventilated disk (16-inch aluminum, opposed 2-pot calipers)
|Wheels
|BBS 8.5J (inset 30 mm) forged aluminum wheels (Metal Start Titan Black paint with hub ornament)
|Tires (front/rear)
|235/40R18 (YOKOHAMA ADVAN APEX V601）
|Fuel tank capacity
|[liters]
|50
＊1 Ultrasuede® is a registered trademark of Toray Industries, Inc.
＊2 Number of seconds refers to the time until next shift under full-throttle acceleration, with app-based setting options of 1.0, 1.5, 2.0, and 3.0 seconds.
＊3 Not all evolved GR Corolla parts are compatible with existing GR Corollas.
＊4 Weight increases by 10 kg when equipped with a sub-radiator.
＊5 Torsen® is a registered trademark of JTEKT Corporation.
