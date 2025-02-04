TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches Evolved GR Corolla in Japan

“Circuit Mode” for a sense of dynamism that cannot be experienced on public roads

Circuit Mode is a service that enables features that bring out a car’s potential, such as by adding anti-lag control and raising the upper speed limit of the speed limiter, at service-eligible circuits and facilities in Japan. GPS location determination and operation using a special app switches the vehicle’s instrument panel to a dedicated gauge display that intuitively shows shift timing and engine rpms, enabling the use of Circuit Mode.

Main Circuit Mode features