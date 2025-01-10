“I’m gonna rally!” Comedian Ryo Tamura and Yuta Tomikawa’s Fast and Hilarious? 182 Days

That’s how Ryo wound up joining his first rally.

Naturally, he had no license nor racing gear. Above all, he had no co-driver.

But with Toyota Times News following this story, the obvious choice for co-driver was none other than Yuta Tomikawa. During a visit to cover Ryo’s first time practicing with a rally car, the partnership was formed at the circuit.

“Whoa! I’m sorry!” “Too slow! Can I go again?” “Let’s do our best!”

The two learned how to drive and keep pacenotes through repeated trial and error, and eventually grow to share a common vision for their driving. Ryo has also uploaded videos of his training from his perspective on his own YouTube channel.

On December 1, they entered the TGR Rally Challenge in Toyota. Find out if our team managed to finish the Super Special Stage all the way to Toyota Stadium?