“I’m gonna rally!” Comedian Ryo Tamura and Yuta Tomikawa’s Fast and Hilarious? 182 Days

“I’m gonna rally!”
Comedian Ryo Tamura from London Boots 1-go 2-go regularly shows his love for cars on his personal YouTube channel. One day during his radio program, he met Chairman Akio Toyoda, which led to an appearance on Toyota Times News this past May. The episode showed Ryo experiencing the excitement of the Super Taikyu Fuji 24 Hours.
The words at the top of this article come from a conversation Ryo had with pro driver Masahiro Sasaki during a break in filming.
(Sasaki) You don’t do motorsports?
(Ryo) I’ve never done it.
(Sasaki) Enter the Rally Challenge!
(Ryo) Aren’t rallies dangerous?
(Sasaki) You can’t go all-out. It’s too scary. Let’s do a rally challenge project.
(Ryo) Seriously? I don’t get it, but I’m gonna rally.
That’s how Ryo wound up joining his first rally.
Naturally, he had no license nor racing gear. Above all, he had no co-driver.
But with Toyota Times News following this story, the obvious choice for co-driver was none other than Yuta Tomikawa. During a visit to cover Ryo’s first time practicing with a rally car, the partnership was formed at the circuit.
“Whoa! I’m sorry!”
“Too slow! Can I go again?”
“Let’s do our best!”
The two learned how to drive and keep pacenotes through repeated trial and error, and eventually grow to share a common vision for their driving. Ryo has also uploaded videos of his training from his perspective on his own YouTube channel.
On December 1, they entered the TGR Rally Challenge in Toyota. Find out if our team managed to finish the Super Special Stage all the way to Toyota Stadium?
