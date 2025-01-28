First experience of Rallye Monte-Carlo for Kogure and Yamamoto

One of the oldest and most famous rallies in the world, Rallye Monte-Carlo is known for the varied conditions that can be found on the asphalt roads of the French Alps. This year’s edition lived up to that reputation, with icy and frosty sections on otherwise dry stages, plus plenty of mud and gravel being dragged onto the road.

Kogure and Yamamoto therefore embarked on the first event of their second seasons driving the GR Yaris Rally2 car with the target to gather as much experience of these conditions as they could. They started well in this regard, safely completing the demanding opening stages held after darkness on Thursday evening, and then getting through a full day of action on Friday amid inconsistent conditions. Yamamoto did go off the road and get stuck in SS7 but managed to rejoin, while Kogure had to stop and change a tyre in SS9.

On Saturday, conditions were generally better but there were still some challenging sections, and Yamamoto would get caught out on an icy corner in SS12, going off the road and hitting a tree. He and his new co-driver James Fulton were able to restart for the final day on Sunday, and ended the rally with a strong sixth-fastest time in the Power Stage over the famous Col de Turini in icy conditions.

Kogure and his co-driver Topi Luhtinen completed every stage of the rally as they avoided major mistakes and finished up 13th among the 31 Rally2 crews who took the start.

Quotes:

