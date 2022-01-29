After a two-year hiatus, Formula 1 returns to Albert Park in Melbourne, where the Australian Grand Prix 2022 will take place in 2022.

After being cancelled in 2020, and further complicated by the ongoing global pandemic situation in 2021, it has been a frustrating couple of years for the Grand Prix series in Australia and indeed around the world.

However with absence the heart grows fonder as they, and with this gap, as well some new found popularity on Netflix via the ‘Drive To Survive’ series, there is a great anticipation growing for the Australian Grand Prix this year!

The information below should assist fans in where to watch and how to buy tickets;

– When is the Australian Grand Prix 2022?

The F1 Australian Grand Prix 2022 is set to take place between 7 April – 10 April next year.

These dates, however, are still subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

As it stands, scheduling for the four days is as follows:

Thursday April 7: Promotional events, paddock activities, driver press conferences

Promotional events, paddock activities, driver press conferences Friday April 8: Practice 1, Practice 2

Practice 1, Practice 2 Saturday April 9: Practice 3, Qualifying

Practice 3, Qualifying Sunday April 10: Race

Official times are yet to be confirmed, however, the race typically takes place at approximately 4:00 pm AEDT.

– Where is the Australian Grand Prix 2022?

The race will be held again at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne.

Adelaide Street Circuit initially hosted the Australian Grand Prix for 11 years from 1985, with Albert Park taking over in 1996.

The circuit has an agreement with the FIA to host the race until 2025.

– How to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2022

An inclusion in the Australian Government’s anti-siphoning list, the Australian Grand Prix will be shown live on free-to-air television.

Channel 10 currently broadcast race highlights of every Grand Prix, and are predicted to air all the action from Albert Park in 2022.

Fox Sports and Kayo – who show every race live throughout the season – will also broadcast the race.

– Tickets for the Australian Grand Prix 2022

The first batch of pre-sale tickets for the Australian Grand Prix went on sale in November, and all initial grandstand seats were sold out.

Public access to grandstand and park pass tickets opened on December 2.

Due to increased demand, there will be five new grandstands built, with the final release of tickets to go on sale from 10:00 am (AEDT), Tuesday 8 February 2022.

Tickets can be purchased via this link.

– COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rules

Typically the opening race of the season, the 2022 edition has been moved back to April to allow restrictions to ease in the state, as well as to ensure higher vaccination rates in Victoria and Australia.

Race officials are expecting Melbourne to be able to host a full capacity race weekend, however, the decision to reduce capacity at the Australian Open to 50% casts some doubts on this.

Specific precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing are likely to be addressed closer to the Grand Prix.

Driver lineup for the Australian Grand Prix 2022