DIY Maintenance Shopping List: The Service Parts That Keep Your Car Feeling New

The fastest way to turn a simple service into a drawn-out mess is forgetting the one part that stops everything. The workaround is boring but effective: treat maintenance as a “service cart” and buy the common items together, planned, not reactive.
The service cart (most cars)
- Oil filter (and the correct oil grade/quantity).
- Air filter and cabin filter.
- Wipers (front, and rear if applicable).
- Brake pads (if you’re close to limit) and consumables if required.
- Bulbs you commonly replace (headlight/indicator—depending on your car).
Depending on age/kilometres
- Spark plugs (and coils if your model is known for failures).
- Serpentine belt (and tensioner if needed).
- Brake fluid and coolant refresh intervals.
Two checks before you buy
- Confirm the interval: don’t replace early just because it’s convenient—unless you’re preventing a known weak point.
- Confirm fitment: filters and plugs can vary by engine and series even within the same model.
Why this approach saves money
Bundling parts reduces shipping, reduces downtime, and stops “half-finished jobs” that turn into last-minute store runs. It also builds a record of what you used (part numbers) so the next service is faster.
Build your service cart here:
Be the first to comment