DIY Maintenance Shopping List: The Service Parts That Keep Your Car Feeling New

The fastest way to turn a simple service into a drawn-out mess is forgetting the one part that stops everything. The workaround is boring but effective: treat maintenance as a “service cart” and buy the common items together, planned, not reactive.

The service cart (most cars)

Oil filter (and the correct oil grade/quantity).

(and the correct oil grade/quantity). Air filter and cabin filter .

and . Wipers (front, and rear if applicable).

(front, and rear if applicable). Brake pads (if you’re close to limit) and consumables if required.

(if you’re close to limit) and consumables if required. Bulbs you commonly replace (headlight/indicator—depending on your car).

Depending on age/kilometres

Spark plugs (and coils if your model is known for failures).

(and coils if your model is known for failures). Serpentine belt (and tensioner if needed).

(and tensioner if needed). Brake fluid and coolant refresh intervals.

Two checks before you buy

Confirm the interval: don’t replace early just because it’s convenient—unless you’re preventing a known weak point. Confirm fitment: filters and plugs can vary by engine and series even within the same model.

Why this approach saves money

Bundling parts reduces shipping, reduces downtime, and stops “half-finished jobs” that turn into last-minute store runs. It also builds a record of what you used (part numbers) so the next service is faster.

Build your service cart here: