DIY Maintenance Shopping List: The Service Parts That Keep Your Car Feeling New

The fastest way to turn a simple service into a drawn-out mess is forgetting the one part that stops everything. The workaround is boring but effective: treat maintenance as a “service cart” and buy the common items together, planned, not reactive.

The service cart (most cars)

  • Oil filter (and the correct oil grade/quantity).
  • Air filter and cabin filter.
  • Wipers (front, and rear if applicable).
  • Brake pads (if you’re close to limit) and consumables if required.
  • Bulbs you commonly replace (headlight/indicator—depending on your car).

Depending on age/kilometres

  • Spark plugs (and coils if your model is known for failures).
  • Serpentine belt (and tensioner if needed).
  • Brake fluid and coolant refresh intervals.
Two checks before you buy

  1. Confirm the interval: don’t replace early just because it’s convenient—unless you’re preventing a known weak point.
  2. Confirm fitment: filters and plugs can vary by engine and series even within the same model.

Why this approach saves money

Bundling parts reduces shipping, reduces downtime, and stops “half-finished jobs” that turn into last-minute store runs. It also builds a record of what you used (part numbers) so the next service is faster.

Build your service cart here:

