Autobabes Magazine Edition 120 — The New Year 2026 Edition

There’s a certain kind of issue that doesn’t feel like “content”. It feels like a moment. Edition 120 is that—January / February 2026, clean and confident, with a cover that holds your attention and a lineup built for anyone who likes their lifestyle with horsepower under it.

Cover girl: Kateryna Ruban

Feature girls: Kazumi and Ariadne Zane

The rhythm of this issue is exactly what Autobabes is supposed to be: models with presence, cars worth stopping for, and a mix of motorsport and exotica that doesn’t apologise for being fun. One minute you’re deep in NASCAR and the theatre of an F1 Grand Prix, the next you’re chasing design language through concepts and icons—Zagato curves, GR race intent, Bentley excess, Lamborghini theatre. It’s a magazine that reads like a summer evening with a full tank.

Inside Edition 120 you’ll find:

Cover feature: Kateryna Ruban

Feature sets: Kazumi and Ariadne Zane

and NASCAR and F1 Grand Prix

and Autobabes AutoMart and the parts/gear pages for people who actually build things

A hit list of machines including: Capricorn 01 Zagato, Toyota GT GR3, Audi R26 Concept, Lexus LFA Concept, Bentley SuperSports, Lamborghini Temeriario, Ligier JS2 RS and more

If you’re a collector, Edition 120 belongs on the shelf because it’s the first real statement of 2026. If you’re new to Autobabes, it’s a strong entry point because it shows the whole range of the magazine without trying too hard.

Get Autobabes Edition 120 here:

https://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/3231966

