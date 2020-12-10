GT World Challenge Asia Esports Championship

The season finale of the 2020 TCL GT World Challenge Asia Esports presented by Tarmac Works saw Kevin Tse wrap up the Real-AM Drivers’ title at the virtual Suzuka Circuit with yet another class victory in the real drivers’ race. After putting up a strong fight all season, Melvin Moh ultimately finished 2nd place in the hotly-contested Real-Pro category, missing out on the title by a mere 4 points in the final minutes of the race.

The battle for the top championship honors in Real-PRO was close going into the final race of the season, with Motul driver Melvin Moh trailing championship leader Padayachee by only 7 points. With 25 points to play for, Moh had only one objective in mind starting 2nd on the grid – finish ahead of his rival who started just behind in 3rd. As the race got underway, Moh immediately moved across to hold his position and stayed out of trouble as his rival lost several positions. In the next few laps as Moh chased down the leader, the championship leader struggled and lost even more positions and dropped out of the points. It appeared that the title was coming to the Motul driver despite running in second. As the race went on, Moh continued to apply pressure on the leader whilst his main rival got stuck in traffic forcing him to pit early in P8. However it was not to be, as Padayachee came back through the field to snatch 3rd place in the closing minutes of the race, leaving Moh short of the title by only 4 points.

In the Real-Am category, Kevin Tse had yet another dominating performance. The eventual Real-Am champion went into the season finale with a 13 point advantage, and started on the right foot by qualifying on pole position. Tse took care to avoid any drama at the start, and went on his mission with the championship target at stake. Through his flawless strategy, Tse never lost the class lead and crossed the line to take his third victory of the season, and sealed the Real-Am Drivers’ Title. The win means that Tse has finished on the podium in every race this season, displaying his remarkable performance and ability behind the wheel.

Further back, Matt Solomon in the #36 Vita Juice Mercedes-AMG GT3 had a solid race and was running just behind Moh until the first pit-stops, but lost time battling in traffic and finished just outside the podium in 4th place. Vita VLT driver Darryl O’Young looked to have a strong race starting from 12th, but was unfortunately caught up in a tangle as the car ahead braked early going into the turn 3 amidst the mid-pack frenzy. In a double whammy, O’Young was given a 10 second stop-go penalty, diminishing his chances at a strong result. Alex Liang, at the wheel of the #99 Motul Mercedes-AMG GT3, had a stunning opening few laps despite starting 20th. Liang got his elbows out and by the end of the first 15 minutes, was running in 10th. However after the pit-stops he dropped back down the order, and eventually crossed the line in 13th position.

In the Sim-PRO category, Charles Theseira had a mountain to climb starting 14th. However the Singaporean driver had an excellent start, gaining 7 positions on the opening lap. He then went on to match the pace of the leading few drivers, and as the cars ahead pitted, Theseira took the lead of the race. Theseira left it late to make his mandatory stop, pitting with just 3 minutes to go. However a small mistake in the pit-stop meant that he emerged in 8th place, and crossed the line to take yet another top-10 finish in the competitive Sim Drivers’ Race. Behind him, Mikko Nassi, at the wheel of the #8 TCL Mercedes-AMG GT3 had a tough end to the season. The Singapore-based Finn had his work cut out for him starting from 25th, and was unfortunately given a drive-through penalty after making unavoidable contact with a car on the opening lap. Nassi continued to fight through the pack, and made his way up to 15th place. But his problems were compounded as he was hit off the track and sustained significant damage to his Mercedes-AMG GT3, and was unable to finish the race.

Craft-Bamboo Racing would like to thank all partners, Motul Lubricants, TCL, Vita, Vita Juice and Vita Water for their support and commitment throughout the 2020 GT World Challenge Asia Esports Championship season. The team would also like to thank team partners Evisu, Poad Media, FreeM, LVGEM and Gravity for the continued support in the team’s ventures in esport.

