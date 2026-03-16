Craft-Bamboo Racing primed for 2026 Super Taikyu Championship assault

Craft-Bamboo Racing announces its 2026 Super Taikyu championship campaign

The team – which claimed second on debut in 2024 – will contest the top ST-X class with the #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3

The driving roster will feature Kakunoshin Ohta, Adderly Fong, Sun Jing Zu, and Jeffrey Lee

Craft-Bamboo Racing is returning to the Super Taikyu Series in 2026 with a clear mission: to fight for the ST-X championship after narrowly missing out on the title during its impressive debut campaign in 2024.

The team will once again field its #33 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 across all seven rounds, led by the full-season pairing of Kakunoshin Ohta (JPN) and Adderly Fong (HKG)

They will be joined by bronze-rated drivers Sun Jing Zu (CHN) and Jeffrey Lee (TPE), who will share driving duties across the year. Sun will contest rounds 1, 2, and 6, while Lee will take the wheel for rounds 3, 4, 5, and 7.

Ohta is entering his third consecutive Super Taikyu season with Craft-Bamboo Racing, bringing deep knowledge of Japanese circuits and a well-established rapport with the team – an asset expected to pay dividends in the championship fight.

Fong, as one of Asia’s top GT racers and a former Lotus F1 team development driver, is meanwhile set to strengthen the #33’s competitiveness across the endurance-focused calendar with his proven pace and experience.

Between them, Lee and Sun add further depth to the line-up. Lee, a long-time Craft-Bamboo Racing stalwart, is among the region’s most successful amateur drivers with extensive experience in both GT World Challenge Asia and Super Taikyu. Sun, meanwhile, is renowned for his consistent, podium-contending pace; with his Super Taikyu campaign to be informed by his strong history in the Audi R8 LMS Cup and GT World Challenge Asia.

After coming so close to championship glory on debut and spurred on by a partial 2025 season campaign which yielded only a single podium, Craft-Bamboo Racing enters 2026 with renewed determination.

The Super Taikyu Series – Japan’s premier, long-running endurance racing championship – features a blend of professional and amateur drivers competing in production-based, modified cars across exciting racing events ranging from three hours to 24 hours in format.

The 2026 season begins on March 21 and 22 at the 4.8km Motegi road course, where twin four-hour races will open the championship. With 14 technical corners and a 762m main straight, the circuit promises plenty of challenges for teams and drivers alike.

Fans can follow along with all the action at Motegi this weekend with a live stream available on the Super Taikyu YouTube Channel and on the official series website at www.supertaikyu.com

Ryogen Taguchi

Team Manager | Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Super Taikyu is a championship that demands strength across the whole team. We have a strong international driver line-up for the season, backed by the expertise of Craft-Bamboo Racing and the depth of experience across our staff, and we believe that gives us a strong foundation for the year ahead. We are looking forward to the season opener at Motegi.”

Kakunoshin Ohta

Driver | #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I am happy to announce that we are continuing with our lineup in the Super Taikyu ST-X class. This will be my third year with the team, and I’ll give it my all to help us fight for the championship. See you soon in the Super Taikyu paddock!”

Adderly Fong

Driver | #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“It’s always a treat to be racing in Japan. I am really happy I can contest in Super Taikyu this year with Jing Zu, Kaku, Jeffrey and Craft-Bamboo Racing in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo. Last year we had a taste at the Okayama round where we narrowly missed out on the podium by one spot. It was good vibes and respectful racing. I hope to do one better this time out, but I know it won’t be easy as it will be my first time at Motegi. Ganbate!”

Jeffrey Lee

Driver | #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I am thrilled to once again be teaming up with Craft-Bamboo Racing for the Super Taikyu Series. This will be my third straight year racing with this team in Super Taikyu, and across my four rounds I will be doing all I can to make sure that in 2026 we can claim the ST-X title after we came so agonisingly close together in 2024.”

Sun Jing Zu

Driver | #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I enjoyed my experience in Okayama with Craft-Bamboo Racing last year, so it made perfect sense to increase my involvement with the team in 2026. I am really looking forward to returning to the Super Taikyu Series with them alongside Kakunoshin and Adderly for three rounds. Hopefully we can put together a strong campaign which will see Craft-Bamboo Racing in the hunt for the title.”

2026 Super Taikyu Series Calendar