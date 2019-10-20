COLD CHISEL ANNOUNCE NEW

SINGLE AND ALBUM!

TICKETS TO THE “BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020”

ON SALE 21/10/19

There’s nothing more Australian than hot sun, warm waves and Cold Chisel. So with their first ever outdoor summer tour going on sale at 11am local time 21/10/19, the legendary rock outfit have just announced details of a new single and album which will be released upfront of the dates.

Fittingly, the lead track is called Getting The Band Back Together. It was written by the band’s main songwriter, Don Walker and, in the mode of Cold Chisel classics like Bow River and Saturday Night, the song sees Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes trading lead vocal lines. Getting The Band Back Together is released on Thursday, 31 October and will be followed before Christmas by a new album which, like the tour, is called Blood Moon.

The recordings were all created in Sydney in August and September this year with the band’s long-time producer Kevin Shirley.

“The album covers a lot of ground lyrically and musically”, reveals Don Walker. “’Getting The Band Back Together’ seemed like the right sentiment to accompany the tour but the album itself has a lot of songs that are darker than that, and a few quieter ones too. It’s great to still be making new music and finding new ways to do it after all these years”.

The band have also announced that due to a strong reaction to the first show announced for A Day on the Green at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, a 2nd and final show has been added on Sunday, 9 February 2020.

Foodbank will be supported in various ways throughout the Blood Moon Tour 2020 including by way of special auction items and fundraising collections at each venue on the tour.

For all details on the Blood Moon Tour 2020 please see below.

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the ticket links listed below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

Artwork and photos can be downloaded from here.

The Blood Moon Tour 2020 is presented nationally by Triple M and MAX in association with Foodbank.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Monday, 21 October at 11.00am (local times)

Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA

‘BEST OF THE WEST’

With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve

and The Southern River Band

Presented by By The C, Mix 94.5 and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Barnard Park, Busselton WA

‘BEST OF THE WEST’

With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve

and The Southern River Band

Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 4 January 2020

Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA

With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators

and Tim Prestwich Band

Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday, 7 January 2020

All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, 10 January 2020

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 11 January 2020

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Bay FM and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 18 January 2020

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Presented by Triple M and MAX

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, 19 January 2020

Scully Park, Tamworth NSW

‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’

With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley

and Charlie Collins

Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, 92.9 and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, 24 January 2020

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW

With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Presented by Triple M and MAX

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 25 January 2020

Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty

Presented by By The C, Wave FM and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday, 30 January 2020

Stage 88, Canberra ACT

With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt

Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, Mix 106.3 and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 1 February 2020

Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, 5 February 2020

Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ

With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and

introducing Sit Down in Front

Presented by Eccles Entertainment and The Rock (with support

from The Sound)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday, 8 February 2020

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday, 8 February 2020

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX

ticketmaster.com.au

