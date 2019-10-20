COLD CHISEL ANNOUNCE NEW
SINGLE AND ALBUM!
TICKETS TO THE “BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020”
ON SALE 21/10/19
There’s nothing more Australian than hot sun, warm waves and Cold Chisel. So with their first ever outdoor summer tour going on sale at 11am local time 21/10/19, the legendary rock outfit have just announced details of a new single and album which will be released upfront of the dates.
Fittingly, the lead track is called Getting The Band Back Together. It was written by the band’s main songwriter, Don Walker and, in the mode of Cold Chisel classics like Bow River and Saturday Night, the song sees Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes trading lead vocal lines. Getting The Band Back Together is released on Thursday, 31 October and will be followed before Christmas by a new album which, like the tour, is called Blood Moon.
The recordings were all created in Sydney in August and September this year with the band’s long-time producer Kevin Shirley.
“The album covers a lot of ground lyrically and musically”, reveals Don Walker. “’Getting The Band Back Together’ seemed like the right sentiment to accompany the tour but the album itself has a lot of songs that are darker than that, and a few quieter ones too. It’s great to still be making new music and finding new ways to do it after all these years”.
The band have also announced that due to a strong reaction to the first show announced for A Day on the Green at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, a 2nd and final show has been added on Sunday, 9 February 2020.
Foodbank will be supported in various ways throughout the Blood Moon Tour 2020 including by way of special auction items and fundraising collections at each venue on the tour.
For all details on the Blood Moon Tour 2020 please see below.
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the ticket links listed below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.
Artwork and photos can be downloaded from here.
The Blood Moon Tour 2020 is presented nationally by Triple M and MAX in association with Foodbank.
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Monday, 21 October at 11.00am (local times)
Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA
‘BEST OF THE WEST’
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve
and The Southern River Band
Presented by By The C, Mix 94.5 and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Barnard Park, Busselton WA
‘BEST OF THE WEST’
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve
and The Southern River Band
Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 4 January 2020
Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA
With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators
and Tim Prestwich Band
Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Tuesday, 7 January 2020
All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday, 10 January 2020
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 11 January 2020
Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Bay FM and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 18 January 2020
Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Presented by Triple M and MAX
ticketek.com.au
Sunday, 19 January 2020
Scully Park, Tamworth NSW
‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’
With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley
and Charlie Collins
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, 92.9 and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday, 24 January 2020
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW
With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Presented by Triple M and MAX
ticketek.com.au
Saturday, 25 January 2020
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty
Presented by By The C, Wave FM and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday, 30 January 2020
Stage 88, Canberra ACT
With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, Mix 106.3 and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 1 February 2020
Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ
With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and
introducing Sit Down in Front
Presented by Eccles Entertainment and The Rock (with support
from The Sound)
ticketmaster.co.nz
Saturday, 8 February 2020
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday, 8 February 2020
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX
ticketmaster.com.au
