Australia’s IBF Bantamweight boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges was in Dublin recently for the match between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron.

Although purely a spectator, she had no preference as to who would win, but she did seize the opportunity for a photo with someone who certainly did!

That was of course UFC iconic Champion Conor McGregor who was obviously there in support of the Irish lass Taylor.

The bout was Cameron’s defense of her undisputed light welterweight title against Taylor who was the undisputed lightweight champ.

In the end, Cameron was successful on points as the bout went the full distance with judges scoring a close split decision of 95-95, 96-94, 96-94 in the favor of Dublin’s visitor in a decision that was understandably not popular at the local 3Arena.

On the social front, our girl Bridges posed with McGregor ringside, with the pics then being published on her social media under the caption of ‘Ringside with the one and only @TheNotoriousMMA.’

Bridges was willing to share her thoughts before the bout began;

‘Taylor’s stepping up in weight and going against someone hungry, spiteful and strong,’ she told talkSPORT.

‘If it wasn’t in Ireland I think Chantelle Cameron would win, but I think for her to win in Ireland it would probably have to be a knockout or an extremely decisive win. And I can’t see that happening because they’re both so skilled and it will be a close fight, but I do think that Cameron can win.

‘Taylor brings a lot of attributes that other fighters haven’t seen like her hand speed, but Cameron has speed as well, she’s relentless, she’s bigger and she doesn’t have as much wear and tear. I’m really excited about this one, I think it’s more exciting than the Taylor vs [Amanda] Serrano fight.’

At the end, of course Cameron did win, and she made the following comment just after the fight;

‘It was a close fight, Katie’s a great fighter, pound-for-pound best woman boxer there is, and I turned up for the occasion.’

In the official post-fight press conference, she gave credit to her win being due to her work ethic and discipline ;

‘I think my that given my work rate, I’m always fit. My work rate is something I’m always confident in. I was good at working the inside.’