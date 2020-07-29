America’s Frontline Doctors, Call Out Massive Disinformation and a Cure for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. 29th July, 20 – From the steps of the US Supreme Court, a group of doctors calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors,” are speaking out as physicians from around the country, addressing the American people about COVID-19 and what they are calling a “massive disinformation campaign” as COVID-19 is keeping businesses closed and schools planning to remain closed this coming September.

The event is being widely recognized as the “White Coat Summit” on Capitol Hill which was scheduled to be a two-day event. It took place on July 27, 2020.

Speakers at the event included ;

Pediatrician Bob Hamilton, MD from Santa Monica, CA in practice 36 years.

Primary Care Physician Stella Immanuel, MD from Houston, TX who stated she has treated over 350 patients with COVID-19 with not a single death.

Dan Erickson, MD from California, widely recognized as one of the first to come out with his own grim findings related to misinformation which were referenced in the highly controversial and banned video Plandemic.

The doctors appear to be united and collectively share the same message ; that of a campaign of disinformation regarding COVID-19, and in fact they claim that the use of the widely available drug Hydroxychloroquine is the cure! Taken with Zinc, the combination acts as both a treatment for the virus, as well as prophylaxis to protect those who do not have the virus, from getting it.

Quite a bold claim!

The very interesting thing though, is that the original 45 minute video that was streamed live on Facebook, can longer be found on any social media channel such as Facebook and Twitter. Even in Google News, the item isn’t mentioned. On YouTube also, where we’ve uploaded this video twice since we have access to the original, the video is constantly removed. As a side note, we’ve uploaded this one without any key-words or phrases so that it may last a little longer.

When the video does appear on Facebook, it appears to be removed within 24hrs. I recall the ISIS Terrorist videos took weeks to remove from social media, and even then still remained on the ISIS Facebook page indefinitely for the world to see.

Why then, is this video, which simply challenges the mainstream narrative, getting so much removal attention!?

Why is this video hunted down so ferociously and immediately removed from all platforms ?

Make of it as you will, however these are very daring doctors to say the least!

If you would like further information, Dr James Todaro manages his own website where discussion and findings remain un-censored;

https://www.medicineuncensored.com/