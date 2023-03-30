If you’re in the market for a supercar that is not only a technical marvel but also truly over-the-top, Bring a Trailer may have just the vehicle for you. Recently listed on the online auction platform is a 2021 Koenigsegg Regera that has been upgraded with over $1 million worth of factory add-ons, making it one of the most expensive Regeras ever produced.

Despite being one of Koenigsegg’s more refined models, the Regera still boasts a bold and brash design, particularly the example up for bid on BaT. Finished in a custom paint job that combines Candy Liquid Blue and clear-coated exposed carbon fiber with gold accents, this Regera is sure to turn heads. The car also features scissor doors, a removable hard top, a giant rear wing, and black-and-gold wheels. Inside, the futuristic cabin is covered in both exposed carbon fiber and quilted leather, with a digital gauge cluster and touchscreen infotainment system rounding out the high-tech features.

But what really sets this Regera apart is its impressive hybrid-assisted powertrain. The twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 is paired with a direct-drive transmission that pumps out 1,100 horsepower. But with the help of three electric motors, the car’s output is pushed to a staggering 1,500 horsepower, or even 1,757 if you’ve filled up the car with E85 flex fuel. That kind of power translates to lightning-fast acceleration, with the car able to go from zero to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 251 mph.

In addition to its impressive performance specs, this Regera also comes equipped with a number of official upgrades. These include the Environmental Power package, which allows the car to run on E85, and the Ghost package, which adds aero elements that increase downforce by 20 percent. All told, the upgrades add up to a sticker price of $3.2 million, well above the Regera’s already steep $2 million starting price.

Despite its high price tag, the Regera is actually one of Koenigsegg’s more practical models. While the automaker is known for pushing the boundaries of supercar performance, the Regera was designed to be more of a grand tourer than a pure performance beast. It’s a car that is just as at home cruising the streets as it is running laps at the racetrack.

With just 80 examples of the Regera produced between 2019 and 2022, this car is a true rarity. As of press time, bidding for the car had already reached $2.6 million, but with the auction running until April 4, there’s still time for that number to climb. So if you’re looking for something truly absurd to add to your garage, this Regera might just be the supercar for you.