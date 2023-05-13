The AC Cobra GT Roadster was unveiled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as an updated version of the classic sports car that all muscle car enthusiasts know and love.

There are two options available for the Cobra GT Roadster

A naturally aspirated Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8 which makes 454 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

A supercharged version of this powerplant which produces 654 hp and 575 lb-ft.

The second and more powerful options can hit 60 mph in as 3.4 seconds which well and truly within modern power specifications.

There is also an option where buyers can select a six-speed manual transmission or a the 10-speed automatic gearbox, both of which are options borrowed from the Mustangs which also share similar drivetrains.