As this Farm Girl turned 50 and her host showered her with the appropriate gifts, there was one more surprise he had in store for her.
She got to drive a 1957 Chevy Belair!
But it was much more than just a drive, as the story goes that the car was for sale for $USD5,000 and therefore became the final Birthday Gift!
The video is from the Youtube channel of Banshee Moon
