$3.1 Million Venom F5 Revolution LF Delivery | 2031 HP Manual Hypercar

Witness the delivery of a $3.1 million Venom F5 Revolution LF — a 2031-horsepower, manual hypercar built to deliver the most engaging and extreme driving experience on the planet.

This exclusive Hennessey delivery showcases one of the rarest and most powerful road cars ever created — a true testament to American engineering, craftsmanship, and performance. Handcrafted in Texas and designed for drivers who demand total control, the Venom F5 Revolution LF pairs raw power with a six-speed manual transmission for an unmatched analog connection to over two thousand horsepower.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: