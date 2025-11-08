$3.1 Million Venom F5 Revolution LF Delivery | 2031 HP Manual Hypercar

Witness the delivery of a $3.1 million Venom F5 Revolution LF — a 2031-horsepower, manual hypercar built to deliver the most engaging and extreme driving experience on the planet.
This exclusive Hennessey delivery showcases one of the rarest and most powerful road cars ever created — a true testament to American engineering, craftsmanship, and performance. Handcrafted in Texas and designed for drivers who demand total control, the Venom F5 Revolution LF pairs raw power with a six-speed manual transmission for an unmatched analog connection to over two thousand horsepower.
John Hennessey, company founder and CEO:
“When our customers have a dream, we work to make their dreams come true – exceeding customer expectations is a badge of honor. Our new ‘Maverick’ division enables our customers to take our American Hypercar to a totally new dimension. I see it as the ultimate expression of the American Dream!”
