In the realm of motorsport history, there are certain triumphs that stand above the rest, etching their mark on the collective memory of racing enthusiasts. One such momentous achievement is the unparalleled success of the Ford GT at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. The year 2016 witnessed an extraordinary victory for the American powerhouse, coupled with a historic 1-2-3 finish in 1966. Now, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition emerges as a testament to this legendary heritage, honoring the Ford GT’s global dominance in the realm of motorsport.

Draped in a carbon fiber body, resplendent with a lustrous Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM proudly showcases its unique identity through a remarkable red or blue theme, reminiscent of the iconic race livery of the Le Mans-winning No. 68 Ford GT. This race-inspired exterior design is flawlessly complemented by an asymmetrically crafted interior, truly setting the GT LM Edition apart.

Mark Rushbrook, the global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, encapsulated the essence of the GT LM Edition, stating, “With innovative materials, design, and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other production supercar. As we draw the curtain on this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition allows us to infuse even more passion and spirit from a podium-finishing racecar, paying further homage to our remarkable Le Mans triumph in 2016.”

Unquestionably exclusive, the Ford GT continues to captivate automotive enthusiasts, and the final 20 units of the GT LM Edition only enhance its collectability. For a distinct appearance, customers can opt for exposed red or blue-tinted carbon fiber, emphasizing the aerodynamic prowess of this supercar. This bespoke treatment extends to the front splitter, side sills, door sills, engine bay louvers, mirror stalks, and rear diffuser, where the ultra-lightweight material is meticulously tinted.

The GT LM Edition boasts exposed gloss carbon fiber 20-inch wheels, adorned with striking red or blue inner-barrel accents. To further enhance its modern allure, the supercar is equipped with titanium lug nuts and Brembo® brake calipers lacquered in black. A striking feature exclusive to the GT LM is its 3D titanium-printed dual-exhaust system, showcasing a mesmerizing cyclonic design within the tips, offering a glimpse into the raw power of the twin-turbo 660-horsepower EcoBoost® engine. Above the exhaust tips, a titanium GT LM badge, also 3D printed, proudly takes its place.

Step inside the Ford GT LM Edition, and you’ll be greeted by a cabin that exudes exclusivity and luxury. The interior appointments are meticulously tailored, featuring Alcantara®-wrapped carbon fiber seats, with the driver’s seat matched in either red or blue, while the passenger seat is enveloped in Ebony leather. Accent stitching beautifully unifies the seats, harmonizing them with the driver’s seat color and the engine start button.

The instrument panel, an epitome of craftsmanship, is ensconced in Ebony leather and Alcantara, while Ebony Alcantara adorns the pillars and headliner. Carbon fiber accents continue within the cabin, gracing the console, vent registers, and lower A-pillars, boasting a refined matte finish. As a remarkable final tribute, the Ford Performance team sought to infuse the Le Mans podium spirit into each road car, leading them to discover the disassembled engine of the third-place 2016 Ford GT (No. 69) racecar. The team ground down the crankshaft into a powder, which was then used to develop a bespoke alloy, uniquely employed to 3D print the instrument panel badge for each of the 20 special-edition supercars.

The 2022 Ford GT LM Edition pays homage to the Ford GT’s triumph at Le Mans, notably celebrating the overall victory of the third-generation supercar and the heroic performance of Sébastien Bourdais (FRA), Joey Hand (US), and Dirk Müller (GER) in the No. 68 Ford GT. Another significant achievement was the third-place finish by Ryan Briscoe (AUS), Scott Dixon (NZ), and Richard Westbrook (GB) in the No. 69 Ford GT, marking an exceptional podium sweep. The Nos. 66 and 67 Ford GTs secured commendable fourth and ninth positions, respectively. In a manner reminiscent of the iconic Ford versus Ferrari battle of 1966, the No. 68 Ford GT showcased its mettle, taking the lead for the final time during the 20th hour of the race, engaging in a thrilling duel with the No. 82 Ferrari. It was Joey Hand who skillfully piloted the Ford, surpassing the Ferrari on three separate occasions, reigniting a historic rivalry between the two automotive giants.

Beyond the triumphs on the racetrack, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition also pays tribute to the Herculean efforts of the Ford Chip Ganassi team. In a remarkable feat of engineering, the team transformed the Ford GT into a Le Mans champion in just over a year, a remarkable achievement accomplished within a mere 395 days.

As we behold the awe-inspiring 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, we are reminded of the indomitable American spirit that surges through the veins of this extraordinary supercar. It is a testament to the rich heritage of the Ford GT, forever etching its name among the legends of motorsport.