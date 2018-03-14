Pic of the Day; Emma Vaughn Features in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

See more of Emma in Edition 74

Model

Emma Vaughn

StarSign

Sagittarius

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlights

I’m forever changing careers. I’ve recently started exotic dancing and I love it. It suits me whilst studying fitness to become a personal trainer. ________________

If I were a Car

I’d be a Corvette Convertible because it’s Sexy, Fast and I love taking my top off !

Biggest Turn-On

My ideal man is 5’9″, Italian, Handsome and Funny and he’s already mine.

Likes

Food, Travel, Marine life!

Dislikes

People who litter.

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful dancer and model and to grow my beauty business further.

Appears in

Edition 74, Feature Girl