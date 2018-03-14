Pic of the Day; Emma Vaughn Features in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition
FeatureGirl
– Emma Vaughn-
Emma Vaughn ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 74
<< Previous Next >>
________________________________________________________________
See more of Emma in Edition 74
______________________________________________________________
Follow Emma on INSTAGRAM
|
________________
Model
Emma Vaughn
________________
StarSign
Sagittarius
________________
Country of Origin
Australia
________________
Career Highlights
I’m forever changing careers. I’ve recently started exotic dancing and I love it. It suits me whilst studying fitness to become a personal trainer. ________________
If I were a Car
I’d be a Corvette Convertible because it’s Sexy, Fast and I love taking my top off !
________________
Biggest Turn-On
My ideal man is 5’9″, Italian, Handsome and Funny and he’s already mine.
________________
Likes
Food, Travel, Marine life!
________________
Dislikes
People who litter.
________________
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful dancer and model and to grow my beauty business further.
________________
Appears in
Edition 74, Feature Girl ________________
Be the first to comment