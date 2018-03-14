Pic of the Day; Emma Vaughn Features in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

14/03/2018 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0



Appearing in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

FeatureGirl
– Emma Vaughn-
Emma Vaughn ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 74

<< Previous                               Next >>

________________________________________________________________

See more of Emma in Edition 74

______________________________________________________________

 

Follow Emma on INSTAGRAM

________________

Model
Emma Vaughn
________________

StarSign
Sagittarius
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlights
I’m forever changing careers. I’ve recently started exotic dancing and I love it. It suits me whilst studying fitness to become a personal trainer.  ________________

If I were a Car
I’d be a Corvette Convertible because it’s Sexy, Fast and I love taking my top off !
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
My ideal man is 5’9″, Italian, Handsome and Funny and he’s already mine.
________________

Likes
Food, Travel, Marine life!
 ________________

Dislikes
People who litter.
 ________________

Greatest Ambition
To be a successful dancer and model and to grow my beauty business further.
________________

Appears in
Edition 74, Feature Girl ________________

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*