Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears OnCover of Edition 73 – The New Year 18 Edition

and her charity here;

– Appearing in Edition 73 – The New Year ’18 Edition

Model

Viviana Soldano

________________

StarSign

Virgo

________________

Country of Origin

Italy

________________

Career Highlight

Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66, 70 & 73 CoverGirl. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website

________________

If you were a car

A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉

________________

Favourite Car

I have two favourites, the my Bentley Continental GT and the gorgeous Porsche I received last Xmas!

________________

Romance

like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !

________________

Likes

Animals, especially Dogs, Modeling, Traveling, Dancing, Photography!

________________

DisLikes

Animal Cruelty!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful model and to continue to grow my charity for my dogs

________________

Appears in

Edition 62, 66, 70 & 73 Cover Girl

_________________