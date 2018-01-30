Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears OnCover of Edition 73 – The New Year 18 Edition

Appearing in Edition 73 – The New Year ’18 Edition

CoverGirl
– Viviana Soldano –
Viviana Soldano ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 73

 

See more of Viviana in Edition 66 , Edition 62 , Edition 70 & Edition 73

Visit Viviana here;

www.vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;

www.amorefordogs.com


Model
Viviana Soldano
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66, 70 & 73 CoverGirl. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website
If you were a car
A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉
Favourite Car
I have two favourites, the my Bentley Continental GT and the gorgeous Porsche I received last Xmas!
Romance
like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !
Likes
Animals, especially Dogs, Modeling, Traveling, Dancing, Photography!
DisLikes
Animal Cruelty!
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful model and to continue to grow my charity for my dogs

Appears in
Edition 62, 66, 70 & 73 Cover Girl
