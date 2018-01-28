Pic of the Day; Sammy Jane Features in Edition 73 – The New Year ’18 Edition

– Appearing in Edition 73 – The New Year ’18 Edition

________________

Model

Sammy Jane

________________

StarSign

Pisces

________________

Country of Origin

New Zealand

________________

Career Highlight

Shooting for Demon Energy Drinks, Winning Miss Diamond Doll Auckland 2015, Joining NZ’s Finest Models, 3 appearances in autobabes.

________________

If I were a Car

An old school matt black Ford, because they are tough with a bit of sexy .. 🙂

________________

Your Fav Tattoo

The one on my right thigh; it means Life, Death and Spirit!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

Someone who makes me laugh and isn’t a sleaze. and he must be into tattoos 🙂

________________

Likes

A good Facebook Meme,Tattoos & Animals!

________________

DisLikes

War & Consumerism !

________________

Greatest Ambition

To run my own business and to travel the world!

________________

Appears in

Edition 58, 64 & 73 Feature Girl

_________________