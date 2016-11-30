Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears on Cover of Edition 66 – The Sexy Encore Edition

in Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 30/11/2016 at 5:41 pm /

    –  Appearing in Edition 66 – The Sexy Encore Edition 

CoverGirl
– Viviana Soldano –
Viviana Soldano ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 66

viviana-1

 << Previous                                                   Next >>                
________________________________________________________________

See more of Viviana in Edition 66 and Edition 62 

Visit Viviana here;

www.vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;

www.amorefordogs.com


________________________________________________________________

Model
Viviana Soldano
________________

StarSign
Virgo
________________

Country of Origin
Italy
________________

Career Highlight
Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62 & 66 CoverGirl. Also my website
________________

If you were a car 
A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉
________________

Favourite Car 
My ultimate favorite car is the car I currently have, a
Bentley Continental GT!
________________

Romance
like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humor, passion for animals and a total romantic man !
________________

Likes
Animals, especially Dogs, Modeling,Traveling, Dancing, Photography! 
________________

DisLikes
Trashy people !
________________

Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow as a world model and to grow my charity for my dogs  

 ________________

Appears in
Edition 62 & 66 Cover Girl
_________________
Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software