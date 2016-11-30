Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears on Cover of Edition 66 – The Sexy Encore Edition

Model

Viviana Soldano

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

Italy

Career Highlight

Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62 & 66 CoverGirl. Also my website

If you were a car

A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉

Favourite Car

My ultimate favorite car is the car I currently have, a

Bentley Continental GT!

Romance

like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humor, passion for animals and a total romantic man !

Likes

Animals, especially Dogs, Modeling,Traveling, Dancing, Photography!

DisLikes

Trashy people !

Greatest Ambition

To continue to grow as a world model and to grow my charity for my dogs
Appears in

Edition 62 & 66 Cover Girl

