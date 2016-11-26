Pic of the Day; Lara Almaali Features in Edition 66 – The Sexy Encore Edition

|
Lara Almaali
Model
Lara Almaali
StarSign
Aries
Country of Origin
Iraq / Persian
Career Highlight
Being an Ambassador Model for CosMed and appearing in autobabes.com.au twice.
Favourite Car
Mercedes Benz convertible because I always love the sexy look of them !
Best travel location
Paris , Ibiza, London, Lebanon!
Biggest Turn-On
He has to know how to make love! Has to have a good personality and good character .. nice eyes too 😉
Likes
Pamela Anderson, Tattoos !
DisLikes
Fake People – I can see through them !
Greatest Ambition
No ambitions, I just take every day as it comes !
Appears in
