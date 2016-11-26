Pic of the Day; Lara Almaali Features in Edition 66 – The Sexy Encore Edition

in Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 26/11/2016 at 10:44 am /

    –  Appearing in Edition 66 – The Sexy Encore Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Lara Almaali  –
Lara Almaali ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 66

we5c7340-1l-400-ab

 << Previous                                                           Next >>                 
____________________________________________________

See more of Lara in Edition 59 & Edition 66..

_____________________________________________________

_____________

Model
Lara Almaali
________________

StarSign
Aries
________________

Country of Origin
Iraq / Persian
________________

Career Highlight
Being an Ambassador Model for CosMed and appearing in autobabes.com.au twice.
________________

Favourite Car
Mercedes Benz convertible because I always love the sexy look of them !
________________

Best travel location 
Paris , Ibiza, London, Lebanon!
____________

Biggest Turn-On
 He has to know how to make love! Has to have a good personality and good character .. nice eyes too 😉
________________

Likes
Pamela Anderson, Tattoos !
________________

DisLikes
Fake People – I can see through them  !
________________

Greatest Ambition
No ambitions, I just take every day as it comes !
________________

Appears in
Edition 59 & 66, Feature Girl
_________________
Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software