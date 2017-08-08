Flashback Pic of the Day; Marta Appears On Cover of Edition 40 – The Belle of the Beach Edition

in Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 08/08/2017 at 8:37 pm /

 

     –  Appearing in Edition 40 – The Belle of the Beach Edition 

CoverGirl
– Marta –
The Belle of the Beach ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 40


 << Previous                                             
________________________________________________________________

See more of Marta in Edition 40 ..

And HERE .. 

________________________________________________________________

________________

Model
Marta
________________

StarSign
Aquarius
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlight
Working in Singapore, France, London and Europe. But I’ve also had some amazing assignments in Australia.
________________

First Car
VN Commodore!
________________

Favourite Car 
Range rover ! I love 4WD and they look pretty hot !
________________

Biggest Turn-On
I love a guy who can be super romantic and be old fashioned; open the door for a girl, pull out the chair at dinner, lead the way !
________________

Likes
The beach and modelling 
________________

DisLikes
Lazy people
________________

Greatest Ambition
I love modelling, travelling, learning new things, achieving goals and helping other people.
________________

Appears in
Edition 40, Cover Girl
_________________
Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software