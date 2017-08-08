Flashback Pic of the Day; Marta Appears On Cover of Edition 40 – The Belle of the Beach Edition

And HERE ..

– Appearing in Edition 40 – The Belle of the Beach Edition

Model

Marta

StarSign

Aquarius

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlight

Working in Singapore, France, London and Europe. But I’ve also had some amazing assignments in Australia.

First Car

VN Commodore!

Favourite Car

Range rover ! I love 4WD and they look pretty hot !

Biggest Turn-On

I love a guy who can be super romantic and be old fashioned; open the door for a girl, pull out the chair at dinner, lead the way !

Likes

The beach and modelling

DisLikes

Lazy people

Greatest Ambition

I love modelling, travelling, learning new things, achieving goals and helping other people.

Appears in

Edition 40, Cover Girl

