Pic of the Day; Lilli Grace Features in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit Glamour Edition

in Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 03/08/2017 at 7:08 pm /

    –  Appearing in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit glamour Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Lilli Grace –
Lilli Grace! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 70

See more of Lilli in Edition 70

Visit Lilli here;

https://www.instagram.com/lilligraceofficial/

https://m.facebook.com/misslilligraceofficial/

 Twitter/MissLilliGrace


Model
Lilli Grace
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
New Zealand
Career Highlight
Published model, Inked Australia, Inked girls Worldwide and autobabes I-Magazine. I think of everything I do as a blessing
If you were a car 
Something small and quite sassy but I’ll let you decide .. 😉
Favourite Car 
A Kingswood Ute!
Romance
I like confidence, treating other people with kindness, make me laugh and don’t be a douche! I don’t ask for much right 🙂
Likes
Netflix! 
DisLikes
Winter!
Greatest Ambition
To swim at all the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Appears in
Edition 70 Feature Girl
