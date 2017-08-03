Pic of the Day; Lilli Grace Features in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit Glamour Edition

See more of Lilli in Edition 70

Model

Lilli Grace

StarSign

Cancer

Country of Origin

New Zealand

Career Highlight

Published model, Inked Australia, Inked girls Worldwide and autobabes I-Magazine. I think of everything I do as a blessing

If you were a car

Something small and quite sassy but I’ll let you decide .. 😉

Favourite Car

A Kingswood Ute!

Romance

I like confidence, treating other people with kindness, make me laugh and don’t be a douche! I don’t ask for much right 🙂

Likes

Netflix!

DisLikes

Winter!

Greatest Ambition

To swim at all the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Appears in

Edition 70 Feature Girl

