Yuki Tsunoda to Drive RA272, Honda’s First F1(R)-Winning Car, in a Showrun at the F1 MEXICAN GRAND PRIX on October 26

TOKYO, Japan, September 18, 2025 – This year, Honda celebrates its 60th anniversary of its first victory in the FIA*1 Formula One World ChampionshipTM (F1(R)). As part of its commemorative activities, during the F1 MEXICAN GRAND PRIX*2 on October 26, Honda will participate in a showrun with the Honda RA272—the car that delivered Honda’s first victory—driven by Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Yuki Tsunoda preparing to drive the RA272 at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

On October 24, 1965, at the F1 MEXICAN GRAND PRIX, Honda achieved victory in the world’s pinnacle motorsports category for the first time as a Japanese automaker, with driver Richie Ginther at the wheel of the RA272.

The RA272 was Honda’s F1(R) car in its second year as a full constructor*3. Powered by a 1.5-liter V12 engine and carrying the Japanese flag on its white livery, the RA272 became a symbol that marked the beginning of Japan’s motorsport history.

For the showrun, Honda Racing Corporation engineers performed special maintenance on the RA272 housed at the Honda Collection Hall. At the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where Honda achieved its first F1(R) victory, Japanese F1(R) driver Tsunoda will drive the RA272 as a representative Honda driver.

Since its founding, Honda has pursued challenges, viewing racing as a place to hone its people and technology. This year, Honda is running a special program reflecting on 60 years of challenges and victories, with a Williams Honda FW11 showrun at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July and Monterey Car Week in August, and a Honda RA272 showrun at the MEXICAN GRAND PRIX. As it advances power unit (PU) development for its upcoming F1(R) entry starting in 2026, Honda will continue to hone its people and technology through these challenges, delivering dreams and excitement to motorsports and Honda fans worldwide.

*1 FIA: Federation Internationale de l’Automobile

*2 Official name: F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX 2025

*3 Full constructor develops and manufactures its own car and engine for F1(R) competition

Comment of Yuki Tsunoda, Oracle Red Bull Racing

“It is an honor to drive the RA272 at the special place where Honda achieved its first F1(R) victory. Driving on the track where the RA272 pioneered Japanese motorsports history 60 years ago is a particularly special and deeply moving experience. With Honda’s history of challenges in my heart, I want to give fans a drive that conveys dreams and passion.”

Comment of Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)

“It is a tremendous pleasure that the RA272 will drive again in Mexico, at the same place Honda achieved its first victory, 60 years ago in 1965. Furthermore, having Tsunoda, a driver representing Japan in F1(R), pilot this historic car holds great significance. We believe this will be a precious opportunity to reflect on Honda’s history of challenge while sharing dreams and hopes for the future with our fans.”

