Yamamoto enjoys home roads of Rally Japan

Being held for the fourth successive year, Rally Japan takes place in the forest-covered mountains of the Aichi and Gifu regions around Nagoya, on narrow and twisting asphalt roads with changeable grip levels.

Entering his final rally of the season aboard the GR Yaris Rally2, Yamamoto was aiming to build upon the experience he gained of the tricky Japanese stages one year ago, and the mileage he gathered on varied asphalt roads in Croatia on his last rally in October.

Together with co-driver James Fulton, Yamamoto made a strong start, setting the third-fastest time in WRC2 already in SS3 on Friday morning and climbing to fourth overall in the class. He would lose some time after damaging the car in the following Isegami’s Tunnel stage, but ended the day with a second-fastest time in SS7.

Yamamoto continued to set strong times on Saturday, climbing back up to fourth in class only to then lose two minutes stopping to change a tyre in SS12. He was on course to finish seventh in WRC2 before aquaplaning in wet conditions in Sunday’s Power Stage and hitting a wall, damaging the suspension.

Juho Hänninen (TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program instructor):

“There have been some positive moments and negative moments for Yuki during this Rally Japan. Things started well and he was in a good position on Friday before he hit the tunnel and damaged the car. The conditions on the final day were really difficult, and especially in the Power Stage. Unfortunately, this time it ended Yuki’s rally, as he lost the car on aquaplaning, but these kind of things can happen in such conditions. Overall, Yuki’s speed was better than last year, showing the progress he has made this season, but there is still some work to do to have a consistent three days across an entire rally.”

Yuki Yamamoto