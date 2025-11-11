World Premiere of the New Hilux in Asia

The speech by Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries during the premiere event

Simon Humphries

Sawadee Krap―here in Thailand and tuning in from around the world. It is a great pleasure to be back here in Bangkok.

I would like to begin by expressing, on behalf of Chairman Akio Toyoda and all at Toyota Motor Corporation, our condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

Toyota has had a close partnership with Thailand for over 60 years. Since the very beginning, this has been not simply an investment, but a partnership. And that partnership has become a friendship.

At Toyota, we talk a lot about our “Best in Town” approach, and Thailand is a living embodiment of that philosophy―the first country in Asia outside of Japan where Toyota produced cars.

The seed that was planted more than 60 years ago, has been nurtured by the people of Thailand.

Thanks to the strong support of the Thai government, our partners and customers, Thailand has become a hub of production, innovation, and above all, collaboration.

What we have achieved here is proof that global success comes from local strength. People in 133 countries around the world now benefit from that the fruits of our partnership. More than 13 million vehicles have been produced here.

Our Chairman Akio Toyoda knows the strength of that partnership first hand.

It was his time working with the team here in Thailand that helped shape that fundamental approach to leadership. Respect for local culture, respect for the importance of shared decision-making.

The vehicle that best represents Akio’s connection to Thailand, is the IMV project over 20 years ago.

The Hilux story began in 1968 but in 2004, under Akio’s leadership as head of the ASIA region, Hilux became part of the IMV series―a truly global platform that symbolized Toyota’s Best in Town approach, and our monozukuri philosophy. It was the IMV platform that took Hilux global.

As the flagbearer of the IMV platform, there is no vehicle that better represents Thailand’s importance to Toyota, than Hilux.

We are proud to hear that many people even call Hilux Thailand’s national vehicle.

At Toyota, we have always believed in “Mobility for All.”

For us, mobility is about giving people the means to explore, to work, to connect―and to improve their lives.

From day one, the Hilux project carried this philosophy: to create vehicles that enrich communities and empower people across every continent.

For farmers transporting produce, for families heading out on long trips, for workers building the cities around us, Hilux quickly earned a reputation for quality, durability and reliability.

Tough enough for construction sites, safe enough for a family road trip, trusted around the world.

The new Hilux we announce today is the 9th generation of this legendary vehicle.

With each generation, it has only grown stronger: shaped by roads, by engineers, and most importantly, by the voices of customers everywhere.

As the world changed, so too did Hilux.

Because Toyota listened. We listened to the miners who needed toughness. We listened to families who wanted more comfort.

We listened to fleet owners who cared about fuel economy, and to young adventurers who wanted design and technology that matched their lifestyle.

Dependable transportation. Connecting people to opportunity with vehicles that were tough, simple, and built to last…

Looking ahead, Toyota is pursuing carbon neutrality not with a single solution, but with a multi-pathway approach.

Because the truth is simple: no two regions are the same, and no customer is the same.

This extends to the powertrain, the body variations and the customizability…all with the aim of leaving nobody behind.

Each generation of Hilux has evolved, but the promise is unchanged: Hilux is a partner for life.

Ladies and gentlemen, Chairman Akio Toyoda believes that cars, and car making, should not only be part of society and economic prosperity, but a part of culture.

For Akio, Thailand is a “home away from home”. On a professional level and a personal level, our partnership has become a friendship.

He often says that “we want to give back to Thailand”. Over the years, our relationship with Thailand has grown beyond economic exchange, to cultural exchange.

As president of the International Sumo Federation, Chairman Toyoda found great pleasure in seeing Thailand recently host the Sumo World Championship, bringing Japan’s national sport to Thailand for the first time.

Although Akio couldn’t attend personally, former Yokozuna sumo wrestler Hakuho Sho visited Bangkok.

Hakuho is known as the greatest sumo wrestler of all-time. He dominated the world of Sumo for over a decade, winning a record 45 championships…and he’s in the Guiness Book of Records for his total of 1,187 career wins…a feat unmatched in sumo’s long history. And that’s a history of 1,500 years!

As a Toyota ambassador, he also stopped by Toyota Motor Thailand.

Akio is a former sportsman himself, and over the years he and Hakuho have become friends through their shared passion for nurturing upcoming generations of athletes.

In that spirit of friendship, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome back to Thailand, Hakuho!

Hakuho, thank you so much for joining us.