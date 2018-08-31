Viviane Leigh in Tropical Seduction

Viviane Leigh is a vibrant and charming beauty on the set of her second pictorial ever with the photographer, Cassandra Keyes in gorgeous Bali, Indonesia.

Hailing from Australia, this International model is used to the tropical climate and absolutely loves it.

“I love fashion and travel,” she tells us of herself as she struts her way onto the set. “In the summer you can find me on a beach reading a book.”

Dressed in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination, heels, and a colorful robe, Viviane is loving posing nude for Playboy Plus — in fact, it’s her first time!

“I loved working with Playboy, the experience was seamless from Cassandra reaching out and to finishing three photosets,” she tells us. “I really enjoyed it! I felt so comfortable taking nude photos for the first time ever.”

With just one look at her photos and her revealing videos, you would have never guessed it was her first time. When it comes to what she enjoys doing besides modeling, this lady dabbles in just about everything but loves to stay active.

“In the winter I like to escape to Japan to go snowboarding,” she tells us. “I keep fit with pilates and am pretty flexible and strong!”

If you can’t get enough of this new model, stick around for more from her, on Playboy Plus!