Chevrolet Racing has recently announced the retirement of the sixth generation Camaro model at the end of the 2024 model year. However, the company has reiterated its strong partnership with Supercars, and motorsports in general, as it plans to continue competing and winning at the highest levels of auto racing.

The sixth generation Camaro made its much-anticipated racing debut at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 this month, marking the first championship race for a Camaro since 1984. The model also competes in other racing series such as NASCAR, IMSA, SRO, and NHRA.

Chevrolet Racing has assured its presence on the track by working with motorsports sanctioning bodies to ensure that the brand continues to compete on the racing scene moving forward. Supercars CEO Shane Howard affirmed the partnership with GM, stating that the Camaro will represent Chevrolet Racing in Supercars until at least the end of 2025.

“While today’s General Motors news out of the U.S will have an impact on our racing product, we respect and acknowledge that change is sometimes inevitable,” Howard said. “We will continue our strong partnership with GM into the future.”

Howard also acknowledged the integral part that GM has played in shaping Supercars to become what it is today – the greatest touring car category in the world. GM has been a crucial part of Supercars’ heritage, playing a significant role in shaping the careers of some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s greatest drivers, including Peter Brock, Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, and most recently Shane van Gisbergen.

“For fans, the Camaro will continue to proudly represent Chevrolet Racing in the Repco Supercars Championship until at least the end of 2025,” Howard added.

Scott Bell, global Chevrolet vice president, expressed his gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee, and race fan as the company prepares to bid farewell to the current generation Camaro. Bell also reassured the public that the retirement of the sixth generation Camaro does not mark the end of Camaro’s story.

“Rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story,” Bell said.

Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports, reiterated the company’s commitment to motorsport, stating that “Chevrolet’s products and our relationship with our customers benefit from motorsports.”

The Camaro is set to take on its arch-rival, the Ford Mustang, at the upcoming Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint next weekend. Even with the retirement of the sixth generation Camaro, Supercars and Chevrolet Racing’s partnership remains strong as they continue to aim for victory on the racetrack.